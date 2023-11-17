NFL News and Rumors

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Is Out For The Season With Wrist Injury

Wendi Oliveros
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

The 2023 NFL season has been riddled with serious season-ending injuries for the quarterbacks.

The latest to be out for the year is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow, who dealt with a calf injury early in the season, has a torn ligament in his throwing wrist.

The injury happened during the Thursday night game with the Baltimore Ravens.

After he was hurt, Burrow attempted to throw a ball on the sidelines.

It did not go well, and he was visibly frustrated.

No one thought it would be a season-ending injury.

Was His Wrist Already Injured?

Many wondered if he had a pre-existing wrist issue when a video of the Bengals arriving in Baltimore showed him wearing a compression sleeve on it.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Burrow wears a sleeve from time to time especially when traveling to eliminate swelling.

He also indicated that he “felt a pop” on the touchdown pass to Joe Mixon one play after landing on his wrist.

Unless the Bengals elect to sign a free-agent veteran quarterback, the ball will now be in the hands of Jake Browning.

The 27-year-old has appeared in two NFL games, both this season, in relief of Burrow on September 10 in the loss to Cleveland and in Thursday night’s loss to Baltimore.

Browning was an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2019.

He spent the 2019-2020 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and has been with the Bengals ever since.

The Bengals were already in a precarious position in the competitive AFC North.

They are now 5-5 and do not have Burrow to lead them at the tail end of the season.

Burrow’s injury comes days after fellow AFC North quarterback Deshaun Watson was declared out for the season.

Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Lamar Jackson of the Ravens who took a big hit on Thursday night but managed to escape a major ankle injury are the remaining healthy QB1s in the division.

Topics  
Bengals NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
