The 2023 NFL season has been riddled with serious season-ending injuries for the quarterbacks.

QBs with season ending injuries this year: – Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow

– Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson

– Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins

– Giants’ QB Daniel Jones

– Colts’ QB Anthony Richardson

– Jets’ QB Aaron Rodgers (possibly) — NFL Talk (@NFL_Talk_Sports) November 17, 2023

The latest to be out for the year is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow, who dealt with a calf injury early in the season, has a torn ligament in his throwing wrist.

The injury happened during the Thursday night game with the Baltimore Ravens.

After he was hurt, Burrow attempted to throw a ball on the sidelines.

It did not go well, and he was visibly frustrated.

No one thought it would be a season-ending injury.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out for the season with a torn ligament in his wrist. pic.twitter.com/PLQfLGgwwN — NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2023

Was His Wrist Already Injured?

Many wondered if he had a pre-existing wrist issue when a video of the Bengals arriving in Baltimore showed him wearing a compression sleeve on it.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Burrow wears a sleeve from time to time especially when traveling to eliminate swelling.

He also indicated that he “felt a pop” on the touchdown pass to Joe Mixon one play after landing on his wrist.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he “felt a pop” on his TD pass to Joe Mixon after landing on his wrist the previous play. Acknowledges wearing a compression sleeve on the wrist while traveling, but he does that from time to time and this is “a completely new injury.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 17, 2023

Unless the Bengals elect to sign a free-agent veteran quarterback, the ball will now be in the hands of Jake Browning.

The 27-year-old has appeared in two NFL games, both this season, in relief of Burrow on September 10 in the loss to Cleveland and in Thursday night’s loss to Baltimore.

Browning was an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2019.

He spent the 2019-2020 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and has been with the Bengals ever since.

The Bengals were already in a precarious position in the competitive AFC North.

They are now 5-5 and do not have Burrow to lead them at the tail end of the season.

Burrow’s injury comes days after fellow AFC North quarterback Deshaun Watson was declared out for the season.

Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Lamar Jackson of the Ravens who took a big hit on Thursday night but managed to escape a major ankle injury are the remaining healthy QB1s in the division.