Tee Higgins Signs Franchise Tag With Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals can now bank on one of their best threats being available this coming season. Wide receiver, Tee Higgins, has officially signed the franchise tag and will now be expected to report to training camp. The fifth-year wide receiver had been holding out of OTA’s and even requested a trade earlier this offseason.

This will serve as a temporary solution. Especially since Cincinnati’s other star receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, is also lobbying for a new contract. Higgins is due to make about $21.8 million under the one- year franchise tender. The two sides still have until July 15th to come to terms on a potential contract extension if they desire to do so. However, a long-term deal is deemed unlikely. All in all, quarterback, Joe Burrow, can take solace in the fact he will have one of his favorite targets for at least the upcoming campaign.

Wide Receiver, Tee Higgins, Officially Franchise Tagged

Tee Higgins’ Impact and Potential

Many consider Higgins to be one of the more underappreciated wideouts in the league. Last season was the first year of his career where he failed to eclipse a 900-yard or more receiving mark. However, it was also a season that was mired with adversity. A season that included injuries to star quarterback, Joe Burrow, and himself leading to his worst statistical season of his career.

Throughout his career, the physical wide receiver has logged 257 receptions, 3,684 receiving yards, 14.3 yards per reception, 24 receiving touchdowns, 4.4 receptions per game, and 63.5 yards per game. Higgins has also had an impact in the playoffs. During the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams, he caught two balls for touchdowns. He was also vital in the playoff run leading up to the big game. Considering this type of production, one can see why Tee Higgins was angling for a new deal.

Can the Bengals Return to Contention Status?

With Joe Burrow back healthy, one cannot count out the Bengals this coming season. He is considered a top-four quarterback in the league for a reason and has already been to one Super Bowl. Yes, the Bengals did lose some firepower this offseason. However, with Higgins locked up for at least the coming season and a healthy Joe Burrow, they should still have plenty of talent compete in the competitive AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals getting Tee Higgins to sing the franchise tag is a huge step toward returning to title contention this coming season.