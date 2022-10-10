NFL News and Rumors

Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Matt Rhule

Author image
Kyle Curran
Twitter
1 min read
Highest Paid NFL Coaches 2022- Matt Rhule
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule, after a 1-4 start this season. 

An ugly loss to the San Fransisco 49ers ended Rhule’s two and half years stay at the Panthers.

Rhule arrived at the franchise with a good reputation behind him following good spells in his college football days at Temple and Baylor, turning their fortunes around completely – however he hasn’t had the same impact in Carolina, and they may be even worse now than they were when he arrived.

Rhule signed a seven-year $62 million contract when he became Panthers coach, however he only lasted 38 games with the team.

The Panthers announced that Steve Wilks will take over as interim head coach, whose current position prior to the firing was defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach. This will be the second time that Wilks will get the opportunity to be a head coach, having previously coached the Arizona Cardinals for a season.

Rhule will certainly be a name that will surface as a candidate for several college jobs, however his days as an NFL coach are done. For now.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Trev Lawrence

Doug Pederson Keeps The Faith In Jags and Trevor Lawrence

Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Still The Only Undefeated Team In the NFL
Author image Kyle Curran  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Marc Williams
Baltimore Ravens Safety Marcus Williams Set To Be Out For Some Time
Author image Kyle Curran  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Broncos
WATCH : Broncos Fans Embarrassed To Even Watch Overtime
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Oct 7 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Packers
NFL London: Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants Best Bets & Player Prop Picks
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 6 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Preseason-Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks
Top Five Performers From Week Four Of The 2022 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 5 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Are NFL Teams Underreporting Concussions in 2022
Were NFL Teams Underreporting Concussions Prior To Tagovailoa’s Injury?
Author image Nick Raffoul  •  Oct 5 2022
More News
Arrow to top