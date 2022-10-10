Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers have parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule, after a 1-4 start this season.

An ugly loss to the San Fransisco 49ers ended Rhule’s two and half years stay at the Panthers.

The #Panthers have fired Matt Rhule. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

Rhule arrived at the franchise with a good reputation behind him following good spells in his college football days at Temple and Baylor, turning their fortunes around completely – however he hasn’t had the same impact in Carolina, and they may be even worse now than they were when he arrived.

Rhule signed a seven-year $62 million contract when he became Panthers coach, however he only lasted 38 games with the team.

Matt Rhule signed a 7-year, $62 million contract to become the Panthers coach. He lasted 38 games with the team. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 10, 2022

The Panthers announced that Steve Wilks will take over as interim head coach, whose current position prior to the firing was defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach. This will be the second time that Wilks will get the opportunity to be a head coach, having previously coached the Arizona Cardinals for a season.

Rhule will certainly be a name that will surface as a candidate for several college jobs, however his days as an NFL coach are done. For now.