After a career year, Raheem Mostert agreed to a new contract with the Miami Dolphins, per his agent, Brett Tessler. What are the new terms of the deal? View Raheem Mostert’s contract details below.

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert Signs New Deal: Contract Details

Happy to announce that we just redid Raheem Mostert's contract with the Miami Dolphins and added an extra year which will keep him there through 2025. Nice reward for a Pro Bowl season! — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 29, 2024

The Dolphins restructured Mostert’s deal, adding one year to the contract. The new two-year deal is worth up to $9.075 million, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

Mostert is coming off his most productive year as a professional. Mostert rushed for 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns, his first 1,000-yard season.

The 31-year-old also hauled in 25 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Mostert signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in 2022, rushing for 891 yards and three touchdowns with an average of 4.9 yards per carry.

The #Dolphins and RB Raheem Mostert agreed to terms on a new, 2-year deal worth $9.075M max, source said. One of the most productive in the NFL gets rewarded at age 31. pic.twitter.com/WvgwI5v9qN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2024

Raheem Mostert Spearheads Miami’s Excellent Rushing Offense

Mostert has thrived as the lead back in Miami despite being on the wrong side of 30. Mostert has had his two most productive years in Miami, with head coach Mike McDaniel calling plays.

Mostert is not the only efficient running back in Miami. Rookie De’Von Achane burst onto the scene in 2023. Despite playing in only 11 regular season games, Achane rushed for 800 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 1-2 punch of Mostert and Achane powered one of the best offenses in the NFL, ranking first in total yards (401.3 ypg), first in passing yards (26.5 ypg), second in scoring (29.2 ppg), and sixth in rushing yards (135.8).

2 more years of this for the Dolphins.

Don’t let anyone tell you Raheem Mostert doesn’t run physical. pic.twitter.com/RMNBvV5dyd — Finscentral (@finscentral) March 29, 2024