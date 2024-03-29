Brandon Aiyuk wants a new contact. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is heading into his fifth and final year of his current contract. Aiyuk discussed his contract negotiations on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson.

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Addresses Contract Negotiations

Brandon Aiyuk on his worth and current negotiations: “I’m trying to get what I deserve. I felt like this season, playing football I figured out who I was as a person, as a player, what I bring to the table, what I bring to a locker room, what I bring to an organization and just… pic.twitter.com/Ciu25f1hrf — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) March 29, 2024

Aiyuk prefaced the conversation by saying his agents and the 49ers are trying to work on a new deal. It’s all about being valued by the team.

“I’m trying to get what I deserve,” Aiyuk said. “I feel like this season, this season playing football, I figured out who I was as a person and a player, what I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization. And just the value I hold when I walk in that building. People are gonna follow me because I’ve done it the right way since I’ve been in that building. From the first day I walked in there to when I was in there earlier this morning. I’ve done it the right way. If they don’t see the worth in that, that’s all it is. It ain’t nothing else besides that.”

Aiyuk added that “professionals” are working on both sides and that he hopes they can come to a “professional agreement” and continue to play football.

Earlier this week, 49ers general manager John Lynch said the team does not plan to trade Aiyuk and is “actively talking” with him on a long-term deal.

Aiyuk’s fifth and final year of his rookie contract is worth $14.124 million in 2024.

John Lynch said the 49ers are actively talking with Brandon Aiyuk and there has been no trade discussions. All those reports are not accurate, Lynch said. He said the team would be OK with Aiyuk playing on the fifth-year option. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 25, 2024

Brandon Aiyuk Plays Integral Role In 49ers Offense

#Niners WR Brandon Aiyuk has continued to show up and train at the San Francisco #49ers facilities. He was in the building on Thursday 3/28 & plans to continue showing up, with the hopes a new contract is signed before camp. pic.twitter.com/or2iQNt51s — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) March 29, 2024

Aiyuk, 26, is one of the primary weapons on a loaded 49ers offense. Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Aiyuk has had 269 catches for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns in four seasons.

Despite Aiyuk’s importance to the offense, the 49ers face financial difficulties. Seven players on the 49ers have an average annual salary of at least $15 million, including Aiyuk’s fellow wide receiver, Deebo Samuel ($23.85 million AAV).

With Brock Purdy’s contract looming, the 49ers may need to clear up some space to sign Aiyuk.