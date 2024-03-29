NFL News and Rumors

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk On Contract Negotiations: ‘I’m Trying To Get What I Deserve’

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
an Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs after a catch

Brandon Aiyuk wants a new contact. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is heading into his fifth and final year of his current contract. Aiyuk discussed his contract negotiations on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson.

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Addresses Contract Negotiations

Aiyuk prefaced the conversation by saying his agents and the 49ers are trying to work on a new deal. It’s all about being valued by the team.

“I’m trying to get what I deserve,” Aiyuk said. “I feel like this season, this season playing football, I figured out who I was as a person and a player, what I bring to the table, what I bring to the locker room, what I bring to the organization. And just the value I hold when I walk in that building. People are gonna follow me because I’ve done it the right way since I’ve been in that building. From the first day I walked in there to when I was in there earlier this morning. I’ve done it the right way. If they don’t see the worth in that, that’s all it is. It ain’t nothing else besides that.”

Aiyuk added that “professionals” are working on both sides and that he hopes they can come to a “professional agreement” and continue to play football.

Earlier this week, 49ers general manager John Lynch said the team does not plan to trade Aiyuk and is “actively talking” with him on a long-term deal.

Aiyuk’s fifth and final year of his rookie contract is worth $14.124 million in 2024.

Brandon Aiyuk Plays Integral Role In 49ers Offense

Aiyuk, 26, is one of the primary weapons on a loaded 49ers offense. Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Aiyuk has had 269 catches for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns in four seasons.

Despite Aiyuk’s importance to the offense, the 49ers face financial difficulties. Seven players on the 49ers have an average annual salary of at least $15 million, including Aiyuk’s fellow wide receiver, Deebo Samuel ($23.85 million AAV).

With Brock Purdy’s contract looming, the 49ers may need to clear up some space to sign Aiyuk.

Topics  
49ers NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates after scoring

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert Signs New Deal: Contract Details

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Haason Reddick
Eagles’ Haason Reddick Traded To Jets: Trade Details
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson
Jets’ Woody Johnson Denies NFL Network’s Report Of Alleged Fight With Robert Saleh
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 28 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Louis Rees-Zammit throws a rugby ball.
Chiefs Signing Rugby Star Louis Rees-Zammit
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 28 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38)
L’Jarius Sneed Signs Four-Year Deal With Titans: Contract Details
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 26 2024
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23)
NFL Plans To Play On Christmas Day In 2024
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 26 2024
NFL News and Rumors
XFL Kickoff
NFL Changes Kickoff Rules: What Does This Mean?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 26 2024
More News
Arrow to top