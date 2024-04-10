NFL 2024 Schedule: Packers, Eagles To Play Week 1 In Brazil

The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles are heading to South America to play the first NFL regular season game in Brazil, the league announced on Wednesday.

Eagles, Packers To Play Week 1 In Brazil

The first-ever regular season game IN BRAZIL is SET! 🇧🇷 @NFLBrasil And for the first time in more than 50 years, an NFL game will be played on Friday night of opening weekend. pic.twitter.com/9T4HGqXdkd — NFL (@NFL) April 10, 2024

The Packers and Eagles will play their Week 1 game in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 6. This marks the NFL’s first Friday night game of their opening weekend since 1970.

The game will be played at Corinthians Arena, the home of the Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians. The Eagles will be the designated home team.

The game will stream exclusively on Peacock. Fans in the Philadelphia and Green Bay markets can watch for free on over-the-air broadcast television. NFL+ subscribers can also stream the game on the service.

The Packers and Eagles will play their first matchup in the 2024 NFL International Games. More dates, kickoff times, and opponents will be announced when the NFL reveals its schedule this spring.

Matchup Location Venue Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles São Paulo, Brazil Corinthians Arena Chicago Bears vs. TBD London, U.K. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Minnesota Vikings vs. TBD London, U.K. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TBD London, U.K. Wembley Stadium Carolina Panthers vs. TBD Munich, Germany Allianz Arena

Packers And Eagles Enter 2024 With High Expectations

The Packers and the Eagles, two playoff teams last season, have high expectations for the 2024 season.

The Packers hit a home run with quarterback Jordan Love. In his first year as the starter, Love led the Packers to the playoffs, culminating with a dominant 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wildcard Round. The Packers lost one week later to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

For Philadelphia, they would like to forget how the 2023 season ended. The Eagles lost five of their final six games to end the regular season before falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is likely on the hot seat to begin the 2024 season.