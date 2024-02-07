NFL News and Rumors

Which Teams Have Been Designated For 2024 NFL International Games?

Dan Girolamo
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

The NFL has announced the five teams designated to play in the 2024 NFL International Games. See which teams were selected below.

Eagles To Play NFL’s First Game In Brazil In 2024

For the first time, the NFL is headed to Brazil.

The Philadelphia Eagles will play their Week 1 game of the 2024 regular season in São Paulo, Brazil. The game will be played at Corinthians Arena, the current home of the SC Corinthians.

The Eagles will play in São Paulo on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. This is the first NFL Friday game in Week 1 since 1970.

“This landmark first international game in South America demonstrates the ongoing expansion of our global footprint,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. “Playing on Friday night of Week 1 is a unique way to highlight our international growth and ambitions.”

2024 NFL International Games: Designated Teams

The Eagles are one of five designated teams set to play outside the United States during the season.

The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and Jacksonville Jaguars will each play a game in London. The Bears and Vikings will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jaguars will head to Wembley Stadium.

The fifth and final team designated to play in the 2024 International Games is the Carolina Panthers, who will head to Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The dates, kickoff times, and opponents of each team will be announced when the NFL reveals its schedule this spring.

Team Location Venue
Philadelphia Eagles São Paulo, Brazil Corinthians Arena
Chicago Bears London, U.K. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Minnesota Vikings London, U.K. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jacksonville Jaguars London, U.K. Wembley Stadium
Carolina Panthers Munich, Germany Allianz Arena
NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top