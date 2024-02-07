The NFL has announced the five teams designated to play in the 2024 NFL International Games. See which teams were selected below.

Eagles To Play NFL’s First Game In Brazil In 2024

For the first time, the NFL is headed to Brazil.

The Philadelphia Eagles will play their Week 1 game of the 2024 regular season in São Paulo, Brazil. The game will be played at Corinthians Arena, the current home of the SC Corinthians.

The Eagles will play in São Paulo on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. This is the first NFL Friday game in Week 1 since 1970.

“This landmark first international game in South America demonstrates the ongoing expansion of our global footprint,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. “Playing on Friday night of Week 1 is a unique way to highlight our international growth and ambitions.”

2024 NFL International Games: Designated Teams

A look at the designated host teams for the 2024 International Games: pic.twitter.com/d50kwdMrCB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2024

The Eagles are one of five designated teams set to play outside the United States during the season.

The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, and Jacksonville Jaguars will each play a game in London. The Bears and Vikings will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jaguars will head to Wembley Stadium.

The fifth and final team designated to play in the 2024 International Games is the Carolina Panthers, who will head to Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The dates, kickoff times, and opponents of each team will be announced when the NFL reveals its schedule this spring.

Team Location Venue Philadelphia Eagles São Paulo, Brazil Corinthians Arena Chicago Bears London, U.K. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Minnesota Vikings London, U.K. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Jacksonville Jaguars London, U.K. Wembley Stadium Carolina Panthers Munich, Germany Allianz Arena