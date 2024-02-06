Philadelphia Eagles To Play NFL’s First Game In Brazil In 2024

The Philadelphia Eagles will head to Brazil in Week 1 of the 2024 regular season, the NFL announced Monday.

The Eagles were selected as the designated team in Brazil’s first-ever regular season game. The Week 1 contest will be part of the 2024 International Games.

The Brazil game will be played on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, the first NFL Friday game since 1970.

“This landmark first international game in South America demonstrates the ongoing expansion of our global footprint,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. “Playing on Friday night of Week 1 is a unique way to highlight our international growth and ambitions.”

The game will be played at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. The stadium served as a venue for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games. It currently serves as a home to the SC Corinthians.

Who Will The Eagles Play?

The Eagles have nine home opponents scheduled for the upcoming season. One of the following teams will play the Eagles in Brazil.

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers.

Washington Commanders

“The Eagles organization is honored to have been selected to play in the first-ever National Football League game in South America,” Philadelphia Eagles chairman and chief executive officer Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “With the global growth of our sport being a top priority to our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fanbase around the world and bring Eagles football to the 38 million sports fans in Brazil. As one of the world’s most culturally diverse nations, Brazil is an international melting pot, and we look forward to experiencing its warm, vibrant and welcoming environment later this year.”

The Eagles’ game in Brazil will be one of five International games played during the 2024 season. Three will be played in the U.K., one in Germany, and one in Brazil.