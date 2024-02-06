NFL News and Rumors

Philadelphia Eagles To Play NFL’s First Game In Brazil In 2024

Dan Girolamo
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones (80) celebrates his 12-yard touchdown

The Philadelphia Eagles will head to Brazil in Week 1 of the 2024 regular season, the NFL announced Monday.

Eagles To Play NFL’s First Game In Brazil In 2024

The Eagles were selected as the designated team in Brazil’s first-ever regular season game. The Week 1 contest will be part of the 2024 International Games.

The Brazil game will be played on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, the first NFL Friday game since 1970.

“This landmark first international game in South America demonstrates the ongoing expansion of our global footprint,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. “Playing on Friday night of Week 1 is a unique way to highlight our international growth and ambitions.”

The game will be played at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. The stadium served as a venue for the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games. It currently serves as a home to the SC Corinthians.

Who Will The Eagles Play?

The Eagles have nine home opponents scheduled for the upcoming season. One of the following teams will play the Eagles in Brazil.

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • New York Giants
  • Pittsburgh Steelers.
  • Washington Commanders

“The Eagles organization is honored to have been selected to play in the first-ever National Football League game in South America,” Philadelphia Eagles chairman and chief executive officer Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “With the global growth of our sport being a top priority to our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fanbase around the world and bring Eagles football to the 38 million sports fans in Brazil. As one of the world’s most culturally diverse nations, Brazil is an international melting pot, and we look forward to experiencing its warm, vibrant and welcoming environment later this year.”

The Eagles’ game in Brazil will be one of five International games played during the 2024 season. Three will be played in the U.K., one in Germany, and one in Brazil.

Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
