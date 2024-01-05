Featured

Amon-Ra St. Brown Upset Over Pro Bowl Snub

Mathew Huff
Amon-Ra St Brown Pro Bowl

Amon-Ra St. Brown came into this season with a chip on his shoulder. He was already being touted as one of the best up-and-coming wide receivers. The Lions wide-out has already left a significant imprint on the organization in just three seasons despite being a fourth round pick. St. Brown made his first Pro Bowl last season. Naturally, many thought he would end up making a second one this season. Sadly, that does not seem to be the case as Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the more notable names left off the Pro Bowl roster this year. He made his true feelings known.

“The receivers that got picked, they’re great players, but I was hot.”  Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown certainly has a right to be upset. Especially when one looks at the solid season he strung together for the Detroit Lions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown “Hot,” After Being Snubbed From Pro Bowl Roster 

Notable Wide Receivers Selected Over Amon-Ra St. Brown 

Some of the wide receivers selected to this year’s Pro Bowl are very deserving. However, there are also a few that many could argue did not deserve to get in over someone like Amon-Ra St. Brown. On the NFC side, CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans, A.J. Brown, and Puka Nacua were selected to the original roster. For the AFC, Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, and Ja’Marr Chase were selected. While all of these receivers are talented in their own right and have had great seasons, it is hard to justify all of them getting selected over St. Brown.

Especially when one considers the team success of the Detroit Lions this year. One could make a case that A.J. Brown’s production has recently faltered and Mike Evans’ team is fighting for their playoff lives. There is a lot of talent at the receiver position in today’s NFL, but Amon-Ra St. Brown is a key part of said group. When one looks at his production this season, it is puzzling how he did not get in on the original Pro Bowl roster for the NFC.

His Impact This Season

Amon-Ra St. Brown has had arguably his best year yet. So far, he has logged 112 catches for 1,371 yards, nine receiving touchdowns, and 12.2 receiving yards per reception. On top of this, St. Brown has also logged 7.5 receptions per game, a catch percentage of 72.7 percent, and 91.4 receiving yards per game. To put this into perspective, Miami Dolphins superstar receiver, Tyreek Hill, is current averaging totals of 7.5 receptions per game, a catch percentage of 70.9 percent, and 114.5 receiving yards per game.

These numbers from arguably the best wide-out in the league are very comparable to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s season. The former USC product also has eighth games on the season where he has logged 100 or more receiving yards. He and the rookie sensation, Sam LaPorta, have quickly solidified themselves as quarterback, Jared Goff’s, favorite targets on the year. There were certainly a few players who were snubbed this year. However, Amon-Ra St. Brown may be the the most egregious snub of them all.

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
