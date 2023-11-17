Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill is on a record-setting pace on the field in 2023 but he managed to take full advantage of the team’s bye week. Hill confirmed to the Miami Herald that he tied the knot with his fiancee, Keeta Vaccaro, who is the sister of former NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro. The wedding happened last Wednesday in Travis County, Texas.

“It’s about time man,” Hill said on Thursday, “Feel me? So, something that we wanted to do over the bye week, and we did it, went through with it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keeta Vaccaro Hill (@keeta_vaccaro)

Hill Marries Longtime Fiancee Keeta Vaccaro

According to Hill, the pair had been engaged since 2021 and he wanted to show his fiancee that he was real about making the commitment. The wedding was apparently small with just the groom, bride, and their family. According to Hill, the bye week was the perfect time to get married.

“I just feel like it was perfect timing. Spending a lot of time with my kids, spending a lot of time with her. The conversation just came up.”

Through nine games, Hill has already amassed an NFL-leading 1,076 receiving yards to go along with eight touchdowns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by It Needed To Be Said (@cheetah_podcast10)

Hill Is More Mature and Focused Than Ever Before

So, how does Hill feel now that he’s a married man? Apparently really good.

“It feels good,” Hill said. “I feel like everything that’s been happening to me, it’s been for good reason. I’ve been locked in in a different way. Discipline with just my whole entire life. The way I just approach everything. I definitely have eliminated a bunch of things, so that’s probably why I’m having some of the success that I’m having this year.”

What exactly did Hill cut out?

Drinking, women, and anything that distracted him from improving on the football field.

“I mean, I say it because I want every athlete to be successful. As far as like drinking and as far as like women, as far as like anything, I feel like I’m at a stage in my career now where I’ve got to be more mature with anything I do outside of football.”

Unfortunately, he’s still waiting for his wedding gift from fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.