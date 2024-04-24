49ers Having “Good Talks,” With Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers general manager, John Lynch, recently shared an update on the contract talks with wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk.

“I’ve communicated on many occasions: our wish is that he’s here and part of the Niners for the rest of his career,” Lynch said. “We’re working through that … I can say we’re having good talks, and I’m just going to leave it at that.”

Aiyuk is coming off a terrific year where he solidified himself as quarterback, Brock Purdy’s favorite target. A season that saw him record 75 catches for 1,342 yards, and seven touchdowns.

Talks Progressing Between Brandon Aiyuk and San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk’s Career Numbers

Aiyuk has been one of the most underrated receivers in the entire league. Throughout his career, he has logged 25 receiving touchdowns, 3,931 receiving yards, 14.6 receiving yards per reception, 4.3 receptions per game, and 63.4 receiving yards per game. On top of this, Brandon Aiyuk also possesses a career catch percentage of 67.4 percent, has caught 269 career passes on 399 targets, and a receiving success rate of 62.2 percent. It is only a matter of time before Aiyuk breaks onto the scene as a top receiver in today’s NFL and makes a Pro Bowl. It makes sense why the San Francisco 49ers are adamant about getting him a new deal. Especially when one considers the other All-Pro players on their roster they are paying or will eventually have to pay or let walk in free agency.

Can the 49ers Eventually Break Through and Win the Super Bowl?

The 49ers arguably have the most talented roster in the entire league. There is a reason they have made it to the Super Bowl twice in the past four years. However, they always seem to fall just short of the end goal. Many have criticized head coach, Kyle Shanahan, for his coaching in the biggest stages of huge games.

However, the 49ers have also had plenty of talent in the past few seasons to overcome certain disadvantages. Needless to say, they have underachieved. However, if the San Francisco 49ers can retain most of their offensive core along with their talented defense, they may have one more chance at a title before their Super Bowl window officially closes. That starts with retaining Brandon Aiyuk, a receiver who is one of the most underrated players in the NFL. After the update shared by John Lynch, it seems as if this is close to becoming a reality.