Featured

Malik Monk Prefers to Stay With Sacramento Kings

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Malik Monk of the Kings runs up the court.

Malik Monk had a solid individual campaign with the Sacramento Kings this season. As a result, he will command some attention this offseason during free agency. However, there is mutual interest between Monk and the Kings staying together. The cap situation for the Kings is where details get a bit murky. They are expected to be one of the over-the-cap teams this summer which will limit their ability to re-sign the Sixth Man of the Year candidate. At most, Sacramento can offer a deal that caps out at $78 million over four years. However, Malik Monk expressed heavy interest in returning to Sacramento next year. This is a promising sign for the Kings, but as we have seen so many times in this league, money also talks.

Malik Monk Would Like to Stay With Kings

His Sixth Man of the Year Campaign

Monk solidified himself as a solid scorer and playmaker off the bench this season. He is a Sixth Man of the Year finalist and revitalized his career in Sacramento. This season, he tallied 15.4 points, 5.1 assists per game, and shot 35.0 percent from three-point range. Monk also had career-highs in assist percentage (28.9 percent), block percentage (1.9 percent), and defensive win-share (1.6).

He also averaged a true shooting percentage of 56.4 percent, an offensive rating of 113, and a box plus/minus rating of 0.6. While the Sacramento Kings failed the make the playoffs this year, Malik Monk was at least a bright spot for them on their second unit. Losing him would be a big blow to their bench. Considering all of this, he will garner plenty of interest this offseason and many teams could his firepower coming off the bench.

Teams Who Could Use Malik Monk

Reliable sixth men who can pack a scoring punch are more sought after than ever in today’s NBA. Malik Monk fits that bill, especially after the season he had with Sacramento. One team who could his firepower coming off the bench is the Detroit Pistons. Detroit was the worst team in the league this past season and could use all the help they can get, and Monk would be nice veteran presence in their locker room.

Another team who could target the Sixth Man of the Year candidate is the Orlando Magic. Orlando could use an offensive weapon in their backcourt. Their current personnel consists of scrappy, glue guys like Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony who are solid, but limited offensively. As a result, Monk would be a solid fit for Orlando. All in all, expect Malik Monk to potentially receive a pay raise this coming summer, especially if he wins Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Topics  
Featured Kings NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
an Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs after a catch

49ers Having “Good Talks,” With Brandon Aiyuk

Author image Mathew Huff  •  7min
Featured
Zion Williamson
Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Will Miss Play-In Game Vs Kings
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 17 2024
Featured
Jontay Porter
Jontay Porter Receives Lifetime Ban From NBA For Gambling Infractions
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 17 2024
Featured
The Masters
2024 Masters TV Coverage, Live Streaming Options, Round 1 & 2 Pairings And Tee Times
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 9 2024
Featured
Jon Rahm
Rahm Admits Some Regrets From Jump to LIV in Preparation of Defense at Augusta
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 9 2024
Featured
bryce young versus packers on xmas eve (1)
Adam Thielen Backs Quarterback Bryce Young
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 29 2024
Featured
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George dribbles the ball.
76ers Eager to Potentially Sign Paul George in Free Agency
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 22 2024
More News
Arrow to top