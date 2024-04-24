Malik Monk Prefers to Stay With Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk had a solid individual campaign with the Sacramento Kings this season. As a result, he will command some attention this offseason during free agency. However, there is mutual interest between Monk and the Kings staying together. The cap situation for the Kings is where details get a bit murky. They are expected to be one of the over-the-cap teams this summer which will limit their ability to re-sign the Sixth Man of the Year candidate. At most, Sacramento can offer a deal that caps out at $78 million over four years. However, Malik Monk expressed heavy interest in returning to Sacramento next year. This is a promising sign for the Kings, but as we have seen so many times in this league, money also talks.

Malik Monk Would Like to Stay With Kings

His Sixth Man of the Year Campaign

Monk solidified himself as a solid scorer and playmaker off the bench this season. He is a Sixth Man of the Year finalist and revitalized his career in Sacramento. This season, he tallied 15.4 points, 5.1 assists per game, and shot 35.0 percent from three-point range. Monk also had career-highs in assist percentage (28.9 percent), block percentage (1.9 percent), and defensive win-share (1.6).

He also averaged a true shooting percentage of 56.4 percent, an offensive rating of 113, and a box plus/minus rating of 0.6. While the Sacramento Kings failed the make the playoffs this year, Malik Monk was at least a bright spot for them on their second unit. Losing him would be a big blow to their bench. Considering all of this, he will garner plenty of interest this offseason and many teams could his firepower coming off the bench.

Teams Who Could Use Malik Monk

Reliable sixth men who can pack a scoring punch are more sought after than ever in today’s NBA. Malik Monk fits that bill, especially after the season he had with Sacramento. One team who could his firepower coming off the bench is the Detroit Pistons. Detroit was the worst team in the league this past season and could use all the help they can get, and Monk would be nice veteran presence in their locker room.

Another team who could target the Sixth Man of the Year candidate is the Orlando Magic. Orlando could use an offensive weapon in their backcourt. Their current personnel consists of scrappy, glue guys like Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony who are solid, but limited offensively. As a result, Monk would be a solid fit for Orlando. All in all, expect Malik Monk to potentially receive a pay raise this coming summer, especially if he wins Sixth Man of the Year honors.