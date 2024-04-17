Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Will Miss Play-In Game Vs Kings

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will miss Friday’s NBA play-in game against the Sacramento Kings due to a hamstring strain, as announced by the team on Wednesday following an MRI. He is set to be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. Williamson sustained the injury late in Tuesday’s Pelicans loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, which led to their elimination from the first round of the play-in tournament.

The Pelicans now face an elimination game against the Kings, with the winner securing the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. However, even if the Pelicans advance, Williamson’s availability for the first round of the playoffs seems doubtful based on the provided timeline. The victor of Friday’s game is slated to face the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round.

A String of Injuries

The news of Zion Williamson’s hamstring strain is a significant blow to the New Orleans Pelicans, particularly as they await the postseason. This latest setback adds to a string of injuries that have plagued Williamson’s NBA career since he was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. In the five seasons since his debut, Williamson has been able to participate in only 184 out of a possible 410 regular-season games.

However, before his recent injury, Williamson’s 2023-24 campaign had shown promise, with a career-high of 70 games played. During this season, he showcased notable improvement in various aspects of his game, addressing conditioning concerns by reportedly shedding 25 pounds since December. Tuesday’s game, which saw Williamson deliver an exceptional performance with 40 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, was poised to be one of the highlights of his career.

But after helping the Pelicans storm back from an 18-point second-half deficit, Williamson came up gingerly following a layup. He then left the game and did not return.

Zion left the game with 3 min left after an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/dmSjuoxgzs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 17, 2024

“This is an unfortunate situation,” Pelicans guard CJ McCollum said. “He was having a great game. We’re getting down the stretch of a highly important game where he’s dominating and leaving his imprint in all phases. And he ends up having to leave the game early.

“I don’t know what happened or the extent of it,” McCollum added. “Hopefully, he’s back soon.” After enduring a slew of injuries throughout his first four seasons in the NBA, including setbacks to his knee, hand, foot, and hamstring, Zion Williamson managed to navigate through his fifth year as a professional with relatively good health. This season marked a significant milestone for Williamson, as he played in 70 games—a departure from the injury-plagued seasons that preceded it. Despite his challenges, Williamson emerged as a critical contributor for the New Orleans Pelicans, leading the team in scoring with an average of 22.9 points per game.

Unfortunately, his injury occurred during this crucial matchup, forcing him to exit the game early. As a result, Williamson’s eagerly awaited NBA playoff debut is still pending.

LeBron Commends Zion

Lakers star LeBron James was one of many who were impressed with Williamson’s performance and play all season long. Following the game, the Lakers star commented on how good Zion has been for New Orleans.

“He’s a generational player, a generational talent. He’s going to continue to get better and better,” James said. “Tonight was just a small microcosm of how great he can be; his ability to get downhill, finish vs. smalls, finish vs. bigs, taller guys, shorter guys, doesn’t matter,” James said. “One thing about him, he’s not afraid to compete. So, that’s a great thing. He’s a star.”

Hopefully, the Pelicans can stay alive in the playoffs long enough for Williamson to make his NBA playoff debut.