2024 Masters TV Coverage, Live Streaming Options, Round 1 & 2 Pairings And Tee Times

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
4 min read
The Masters

As the azaleas bloom and the air fills with anticipation, the golfing world converges upon Augusta National Golf Club for the revered tradition of the Masters. In its 2024 edition, this iconic tournament promises to deliver yet another captivating spectacle, showcasing the prowess of the game’s elite.

Defending champion Jon Rahm will aim to retain the coveted green jacket, facing stiff competition from a formidable field. Leading the charge is Scottie Scheffler, the favorite, who seeks his second Masters triumph in three years. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy will strive to etch his name in history by completing the career grand slam, adding a Masters title to his illustrious resume. Adding to the intrigue, the return of five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods adds a compelling narrative to the tournament.

For many contenders, the quest for the green jacket represents a lifelong ambition. Among them, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, and Jordan Spieth stand poised to challenge the frontrunners. Spieth, a past champion, seeks redemption after a tumultuous outing in 2016, while Koepka sees his grand slam’s completion.

Behind the scenes, the Masters broadcast team, led by the venerable Jim Nantz and seasoned analyst Trevor Immelman, prepares to capture every moment of the action. With the legendary Verne Lundquist making his final appearance at Augusta, the stage is set for a memorable tournament.

As patrons and players alike converge upon Augusta, the stage is set for golfing excellence to unfold amidst the pristine fairways and undulating greens of Augusta National. With each swing, a new chapter in the storied history of the Masters awaits, promising moments of triumph, heartbreak, and timeless drama.

Master’s Schedule, Broadcast Times, & Streaming Options

Par 3 Contest — Wednesday, April 10

Start time: Noon

Masters on the Range: 9-11 a.m. on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Live stream: 12-5 p.m. on Masters.com, 12-3 p.m. on ESPN+
TV coverage: 3-5 p.m. ESPN

Round 1 — Thursday, April 11

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.comCBS Sports app
Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+CBS Sports app

