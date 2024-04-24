Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown Agree on Four-Year Extension

The Detroit Lions have reportedly come to terms on a contract extension with wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown. The deal is reportedly for four years and more than $120 million with $72 million guaranteed. St. Brown has burst onto the scene the last couple of years as a top wideout in today’s NFL. He is considered one of the more underrated players in the league. He was a favorite target of quarterback, Jared Goff, and helped the Lions turn around their fortunes in the past few seasons. St. Brown made his first All-Pro selection this past year to go along with a second Pro-Bowl selection.

Detroit Lions Agree to Four-Year Extension With Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown Solidifying Himself as a Top Wide Receiver in the NFL

St. Brown has been terrific throughout his young NFL career. Last year, he recorded 119 receptions for 1,515 receiving yards, 10 receiving touchdowns, and 7.4 receptions per game. He also logged a catch percentage of 72.6 percent, 94.7 receiving yards per game, and 12.7 receiving yards per reception.

For St. Brown’s career, he has logged 315 catches, 3,588 receiving yards, 11.4 receiving yards per reception, 73.2 receiving yards per game, and 21 receiving touchdowns. Considering Amon-Ra St. Brown is entering his fourth season in the NFL, one could argue he has yet to reach his ceiling. He is already a top-10 wide receiver but could eventually be in the conversation for top-five. The Detroit Lions recognize this and were smart to secure their top receiving target long-term.

Detroit’s Projection

The Detroit Lions were the feel-good story of the NFL this past year. After years of rebuilding, the team seems to be on a solid path. Head coach, Dan Campbell, deserves a ton of credit for turning around the culture in the locker room and the young talent seems to be blooming at the right time. The rebuild seems to be over.

Aside from their secondary, the Lions had a decent defense this past year and were one game short of appearing in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they ran into a talented San Francisco 49ers squad. Offensively, they have plenty of young talent that will continue to give opposing defenses fits. Jared Goff is an underrated quarterback and guys like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery make this offensive unit deadly. Despite the disappointing end in the NFC Championship, expect the Detroit Lions to be in the thick of contention again this coming season.