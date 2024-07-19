Vikings Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy Inks 4-Year Deal Worth $21.85M Guaranteed

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is set to sign his NFL rookie deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract will be a four-year, $21.85 million deal that is fully guaranteed. McCarthy, who was selected No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft from Michigan, will receive a $12.71 million signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year team option, ensuring the Vikings control McCarthy’s future with the team beyond the initial four years.

Sources: Minnesota Vikings No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy is signing a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract worth $21.85 million that includes a $12.71 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option. pic.twitter.com/Cc9CE8A4nj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 19, 2024

McCarthy Not Expected to Open as Starter

Despite trading up for J.J. McCarthy in the draft, the Vikings do not expect him to start training camp as the team’s quarterback. Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced earlier this month that Sam Darnold’s performance at OTAs has earned him the No. 1 job.

O’Connell views McCarthy, a two-year starter at Michigan, as a work in progress. He emphasized that while McCarthy has great potential, he still has areas to develop before taking on the starting role.

“But I want to be very clear that the expectation is for this player to not be perfect,” O’Connell said. “He’s going to have growing pains, he’s going to learn on the fly. I’m not trying to remove that aspect of it, either, but [deciding when he will play] is not something you can write up on a board. It’s a feeling.”

McCarthy threw for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns while leading Michigan to the national title in 2023. McCarthy has been the No. 3 quarterback at practice, trailing Sam Darnold and veteran backup Nick Mullens. The Vikings also have 2023 fifth-round pick Jaren Hall in the mix.

Darnold brings significant experience, with 56 career starts and a 21-35 record. Last year, he made one start for the San Francisco 49ers. Originally the Jets’ third overall pick in the 2018 draft, Darnold played three seasons in New York before joining the Carolina Panthers. Over his career, he has amassed 12,064 passing yards, 63 touchdowns, and 56 interceptions.

“I would say Sam would be the guy I would look to based on the spring he’s had and, really, where he’s at in his career and his quarterback journey,” O’Connell said.

Minnesota views Darnold as a legitimate competitor for the starting role, not just a backup if McCarthy isn’t ready by Week 1. However, McCarthy still has time to prove himself, and with a long offseason ahead, the depth chart order could change before the season opener.