The Green Bay Packers have solidified a key part of their defensive line for at least another three years now. The team has reportedly agreed to terms with nose tackle, Kenny Clark, on a three-year, $64 million contract extension. He will earn $29 million this coming year. Clark is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign and helped anchor the Packers’ defensive unit as a whole last year. He is also one of the most durable and reliable players in the entire NFL. All in all, signs point toward this being a savvy move by the Green Bay Packers organization. Especially since the team can now look towards potentially extending quarterback, Jordan Love, long-term.

Green Bay Packers Ink Nose Tackle, Kenny Clark, to Three-Year Extension

Kenny Clark’s Impact

Clark is considered one of the best nose tackles in the league and for good reason. He is a three-time Pro-Bowler and has been one of the most consistent players in the league throughout his eight-year career. The former UCLA product has played in at least 16 regular season games for the past three years now. On top of this, Clark is coming off a year which saw him log a career-best 7.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and nine tackles for a loss. For his career, he has recorded 34.0 sacks, 47 tackles for a loss, 71 quarterback hits, seven forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries. While Kenny Clark may not be a household name, Green Bay fans and NFL savants know the importance he serves to the Packers’ defensive frontline. Do not be surprised if Green Bay’s defense shows significant improvement coming NFL season.

Green Bay’s Trajectory

Many expect the Green Bay Packers to be a Wild Card team at the very least this year. Quarterback, Jordan Love, proved that he can hold his own in this league and the team still has a solid supporting cast. While the Aaron Rodgers era is over, there is still optimism that the team can contend in the NFC. The Detroit Lions are the favorites to win the NFC North, but that does not mean that the Packers are not a threat. Some notable stars the Packers still possess include Kenny Clark himself, Jaire Alexander, Rashan Gary, and Quay Walker. All in all, the team retaining Kenny Clark to anchor their defensive line could pay significant dividends going forward. One should not overlook the Green Bay Packers coming into the new campaign.