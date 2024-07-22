Featured

Packers, Kenny Clark Agree to Three-Year, $64 Million Contract Extension

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Syndication: PackersNews

The Green Bay Packers have solidified a key part of their defensive line for at least another three years now. The team has reportedly agreed to terms with nose tackle, Kenny Clark, on a three-year, $64 million contract extension. He will earn $29 million this coming year. Clark is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign and helped anchor the Packers’ defensive unit as a whole last year. He is also one of the most durable and reliable players in the entire NFL. All in all, signs point toward this being a savvy move by the Green Bay Packers organization. Especially since the team can now look towards potentially extending quarterback, Jordan Love, long-term.

Green Bay Packers Ink Nose Tackle, Kenny Clark, to Three-Year Extension

Kenny Clark’s Impact

Clark is considered one of the best nose tackles in the league and for good reason. He is a three-time Pro-Bowler and has been one of the most consistent players in the league throughout his eight-year career. The former UCLA product has played in at least 16 regular season games for the past three years now. On top of this, Clark is coming off a year which saw him log a career-best 7.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and nine tackles for a loss. For his career, he has recorded 34.0 sacks, 47 tackles for a loss, 71 quarterback hits, seven forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries. While Kenny Clark may not be a household name, Green Bay fans and NFL savants know the importance he serves to the Packers’ defensive frontline. Do not be surprised if Green Bay’s defense shows significant improvement coming NFL season.

Green Bay’s Trajectory

Many expect the Green Bay Packers to be a Wild Card team at the very least this year. Quarterback, Jordan Love, proved that he can hold his own in this league and the team still has a solid supporting cast. While the Aaron Rodgers era is over, there is still optimism that the team can contend in the NFC. The Detroit Lions are the favorites to win the NFC North, but that does not mean that the Packers are not a threat. Some notable stars the Packers still possess include Kenny Clark himself, Jaire Alexander, Rashan Gary, and Quay Walker. All in all, the team retaining Kenny Clark to anchor their defensive line could pay significant dividends going forward. One should not overlook the Green Bay Packers coming into the new campaign.

Topics  
Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Packers
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
Syndication: PackersNews

Packers, Kenny Clark Agree to Three-Year, $64 Million Contract Extension

Author image Mathew Huff  •  10min
Featured
Reds first-round draft pick Chase Burns
Reds’ Rookie Pitcher Breaks Paul Skenes Signing Bonus Record
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 19 2024
Featured
Vikings Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy
Vikings Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy Inks 4-Year Deal Worth $21.85M Guaranteed
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 19 2024
Featured
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams
Davante Adams Not on the Trade Block
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 18 2024
Featured
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley Not Concerned With Career Longevity
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 16 2024
Featured
Jaylen Brown Boston Cetlics
Jaylen Brown Blames Nike for Team USA Snub
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 16 2024
Featured
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat
Derrick White Replaces Kawhi Leonard on Team USA
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 15 2024
More News
Arrow to top