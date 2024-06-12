Featured

Jordan Love Shares Interesting Insight on Green Bay’s Receiver Situation

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers have not had a true number one wideout ever since they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, quarterback, Jordan Love, thinks this can serve as an advantage contrary to popular belief.

“I think you don’t have to have a Number one receiver,” Love told reporters this week, “I think it works out well when you can spread the ball out and you got different guys making different plays and you can put ’em in different areas. I think it puts a lot more stress on the defense and the calls that they can get in, so I think in the long run it helps us not having a number one guy, a true number one guy, but I think all those guys can step up and be the one any given day.”

“You can plug any of these guys at any position and they’ll go out there and make plays,” Love said. “I think a little of that was proven last year. We had different guys injured throughout the season and guys had to move around a little bit, play some different spots that they might not have been used to, so I definitely think that is the case. But you look at these guys, each person has their own skill set and what they do great. That’s the key, is trying to find that and put them in the best position to be successful.”

The Green Bay Packers had six different pass-catchers record at least 30 receptions for 300 receiving yards last season.

Jordan Love: Not Having a Number One Wide Receiver Actually Helps Us

Jordan Love’s First Season as a Starter

After sitting behind Aaron Rodgers for his first years, Love finally got his shot last season. While he struggled at the start, he started to come into his own during the middle of the season. He recorded a completion percentage of 64.2 percent, threw for 32 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, and logged 4,159 passing yards. Love also authored a 9-8 win-loss record which was good enough to net a Wild Card spot for the Packers. While there is still room for improvement, the Packers should feel good about what the future has in store for Jordan Love.

Notable Receivers on Green Bay’s Roster With Potential

While the team lacks a true star wide receiver, there are still players on the roster who have potential to blossom into elite pass-catchers. Christian Watson was a high draft pick for a reason and logged five receiving touchdowns this past season. Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs are a couple of the more underrated wideouts in the league and could be in for breakout campaigns. Not to mention, Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave have shown spurts of greatness at the tight end position. All in all, one should not discount the Packers’ pass-catching core. Considering how well Jordan Love has developed thus far, these are names that could become household staples one day.

Topics  
Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Packers
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp

Darren Waller Announces Retirement

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 10 2024
Featured
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88)
CeeDee Lamb and Cowboys to “Speed up,” Extension Talks
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 4 2024
Featured
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Finals 2024: Who Needs to be the Mavericks’ X-Factor?
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 4 2024
Featured
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) on the sidelines
Potential Destinations for Justin Simmons
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 29 2024
Featured
Scottie Scheffler
Arresting Officer in Scottie Scheffler Incident Has Multiple Suspensions From LMPD
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 28 2024
Featured
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers
Eagles Sign John Ross
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 27 2024
Featured
Stephon Gilmore
Best Destinations for Stephon Gilmore
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 27 2024
More News
Arrow to top