The Green Bay Packers have not had a true number one wideout ever since they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, quarterback, Jordan Love, thinks this can serve as an advantage contrary to popular belief.

“I think you don’t have to have a Number one receiver,” Love told reporters this week, “I think it works out well when you can spread the ball out and you got different guys making different plays and you can put ’em in different areas. I think it puts a lot more stress on the defense and the calls that they can get in, so I think in the long run it helps us not having a number one guy, a true number one guy, but I think all those guys can step up and be the one any given day.” “You can plug any of these guys at any position and they’ll go out there and make plays,” Love said. “I think a little of that was proven last year. We had different guys injured throughout the season and guys had to move around a little bit, play some different spots that they might not have been used to, so I definitely think that is the case. But you look at these guys, each person has their own skill set and what they do great. That’s the key, is trying to find that and put them in the best position to be successful.”

The Green Bay Packers had six different pass-catchers record at least 30 receptions for 300 receiving yards last season.

Jordan Love’s First Season as a Starter

After sitting behind Aaron Rodgers for his first years, Love finally got his shot last season. While he struggled at the start, he started to come into his own during the middle of the season. He recorded a completion percentage of 64.2 percent, threw for 32 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, and logged 4,159 passing yards. Love also authored a 9-8 win-loss record which was good enough to net a Wild Card spot for the Packers. While there is still room for improvement, the Packers should feel good about what the future has in store for Jordan Love.

Notable Receivers on Green Bay’s Roster With Potential

While the team lacks a true star wide receiver, there are still players on the roster who have potential to blossom into elite pass-catchers. Christian Watson was a high draft pick for a reason and logged five receiving touchdowns this past season. Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs are a couple of the more underrated wideouts in the league and could be in for breakout campaigns. Not to mention, Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave have shown spurts of greatness at the tight end position. All in all, one should not discount the Packers’ pass-catching core. Considering how well Jordan Love has developed thus far, these are names that could become household staples one day.