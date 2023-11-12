Davante Adams And Aaron Rodgers Reunite

Green Bay Packers fans may have mixed feelings about the social media post their former quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared on Saturday night.

Rodgers is in Las Vegas with the New York Jets as they prepare to take on the Raiders on Week 10 Sunday night football.

Friends and former teammates Rodgers and one of his favorite targets, Davante Adams spent time catching up and took a photo together.

Check it out.

The #Jets play the #Raiders tonight, and here’s Aaron Rodgers with Davante Adams last night in Las Vegas…. Old buddies reunited. pic.twitter.com/C60EmuZPzJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 12, 2023

Both have had interesting journeys since they were last teammates, during the 2021 season.

Adams wanted to be traded to be closer to home, but the Raiders have been anything but stable so his talent is being wasted.

Rogers finally left Green Bay before this season only to tear his Achilles seconds into his first game as a New York Jet.

Who knows if it will ever be possible to see these two on the same team again, outside of possibly the Pro Bowl?

Maybe my favorite Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams touchdown… pic.twitter.com/MPT6r3ZQI4 — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) March 31, 2023

If not, we have plenty of memories of these two doing what they did best, scoring points.

The #Packers tie the game with 1:55 remaining. Aaron Rodgers hits Davante Adams for the touchdown. #49ers #SFvsGB pic.twitter.com/gvZlxQqNcS — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) October 16, 2018

Over a five year period between 2016 and 2021, they connected for 53 touchdowns, more than any other NFL duo.

Since 2016, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have accounted for more touchdowns than any QB-WR duo in that span (53).#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/WsMNDCgl2G — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) July 27, 2021

Now, they will be on opposite sidelines, and one of them will be in street clothes.

Watch Adams’ 4-5 Raiders take on the 4-4 Jets with Zach Wilson under center as Aaron Rodgers continues to recover from the Achilles injury.

The game is at 8:20 PM EST on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.