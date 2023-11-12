NFL News and Rumors

Davante Adams And Aaron Rodgers Reunite

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers fans may have mixed feelings about the social media post their former quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared on Saturday night.

Rodgers is in Las Vegas with the New York Jets as they prepare to take on the Raiders on Week 10 Sunday night football.

Friends and former teammates Rodgers and one of his favorite targets, Davante Adams spent time catching up and took a photo together.

Check it out.

Both have had interesting journeys since they were last teammates, during the 2021 season.

Adams wanted to be traded to be closer to home, but the Raiders have been anything but stable so his talent is being wasted.

Rogers finally left Green Bay before this season only to tear his Achilles seconds into his first game as a New York Jet.

Who knows if it will ever be possible to see these two on the same team again, outside of possibly the Pro Bowl?

If not, we have plenty of memories of these two doing what they did best, scoring points.

Over a five year period between 2016 and 2021, they connected for 53 touchdowns, more than any other NFL duo.

Now, they will be on opposite sidelines, and one of them will be in street clothes.

Watch Adams’ 4-5 Raiders take on the 4-4 Jets with Zach Wilson under center as Aaron Rodgers continues to recover from the Achilles injury.

The game is at 8:20 PM EST on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
