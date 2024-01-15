NFL News and Rumors

NFL Fans Watch QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions Outduel Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams During Wild Card Matchup At Ford Field

jared goff in playoff game vs rams (1)

In an NFL Wild Card matchup of “Trading Places,” Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, the 2016 first overall draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams, faced off Sunday night against Rams QB Matthew Stafford, the 2009 No. 1 overall selection by the Lions.

The two quarterbacks were traded, in part, for each other in 2021.

Since, the two have been linked.

While failing to win a playoff game in 12 seasons with the Lions, Stafford guided the Rams to a Super Bowl title his first season with his new franchise, while Goff engineered a quick rebuild.

Twitter users reacted to Goff on Sunday leading the Lions to a 24-23 victory over the Rams, the franchise’s first playoff win since January 1992.

The ending made some grown men cry …

The result also prompted a certain Lions executive to “lose it” on the post-game elevator ride to the locker room …

Michigan native Aidan Hutchinson, who compiled six total tackles, including two sacks and five QB hits, understood the magnitude of the Lions’ postseason drought, the league’s longest entering Sunday, ending …

Opened in 2002, Ford Field hosted its first NFL playoff game Sunday night …

After the gathering crowd started chanting the name of their starting QB, Goff led the offense out for pre-game warmups with a subliminal message …

Rams’ Demarcus Robinson (15), Puka Nacua (17) and Tutu Atwell (5) show off the West Coast’s pre-game moves …

Detroit’s who’s who showed up for the Lions’ first playoff game since 2016, including, from left to right, Barry Sanders, Eminem, Big Sean, and Calvin “Megatron” Johnson …

No longer a part of Detroit, Rams QB Matthew Stafford heard boos from his former faithful. His old No. 9 jersey was outlawed by several Metro Detroit establishments Sunday …

The first player to score a playoff touchdown at Ford Field, David Montgomery opened the Wild Card game’s scoring on a 1-yard TD run …

Lions should have been well-aware of Stafford’s ability to complete passes from a variety of throwing angles. If anyone forgot, they received a reminder on the Rams’ first drive, which resulted in a Brett Maher 24-yard field goal …

The Lions’ offense was sparked by two former Rams. On the opening two series, Goff started 9-for-9 for 111 yards and wide receiver Josh Reynolds compiled four catches for 75 yards as running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored with 1:31 left in the first quarter …

Trailing 14-3 near the end of the first quarter, Rams DT Aaron Donald attempted to fire up his teammates …

Despite playing with a hurt hand, Stafford delivered on a 50-yard TD pass to Nacua, pulling the Rams to within 14-10 …

Scoring on third consecutive possession, the Lions opened a 21-10 lead after Goff hit rookie tight end Sam LaPorta on fourth-and-one pass. LaPorta (knee) was listed as questionable to play Sunday …

The first-half shootout continued when Stafford hit Atwell for a 38-yard TD pass …

Lions placekicker Michael Badgley, who is not known for having a big leg, hit a 54-yard field goal in the third quarter. The former practice squad kicker connected on what proved to be the winning kick …

Interesting debate on the legitimacy of this type of hit to the knees …

Nacua finished with a rookie-record 181 receiving yards, but could not haul in this third-and-14 pass, ending the Rams’ final offensive series. Was it pass interference? …

The Lions mustered just 12 second-half rushing yards when they took possession with 4:07 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Rams down to one time out. All the Lions needed was two first downs to end their playoff futility. They got them, highlighted initially by Montgomery sidestepping his way beyond the line to gain …

Goff clinched the win with a gutsy throw on a second-and-nine play. Amon-Ra St. Brown made the clutch 11-yard catch …

The final snap …

Final score: Lions 24, Rams 23 …

Lions coach Dan Campbell credited Goff, who completed 22 of 27 passes for 277 yards and one TD, for overcoming the QB duel with Stafford, who went 25 of 36 for 367 yards and two TDs in his old stomping grounds …

The Lions will host an NFC Division Round matchup next Sunday at 3 p.m. …

