Matthew Judon Seeking New Deal

New England Patriots star defensive end, Matthew Judon, is the latest star to be seeking a new contract. Judon made it clear he was not content with his current contract. However, he will still report to camp despite his contract situation.

“My signature’s on it, so I got to play on it,” Judon said. “Do I think that’s my value? No. But, again, that’s not up to me. I hope I can continue to play here and be a catalyst to one of the best defenses in the league. If that’s not the case, that’s not the case. “It’s hard not to be jealous or envious. But honestly, I’ve got to focus on myself. As much as everyone would like me to stay around here for a long time, it’s not up to me. I would pay myself a lot of money and be cool with it.”

Judon is one of the lone bright spots on New England’s roster as they look to rebuild and regain their footing in the post Tom Brady era.

Matthew Judon’s Numbers

Matthew Judon is a four-time Pro-Bowler and for good reason. Throughout his eight-year career, he has logged 66.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, and nine forced fumbles. On top of this, Judon has also recorded 14 passes defended, 369 combined tackles, 251 solo tackles, and 87 tackles for a loss. He got his start with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016. 2019 is when he made his first Pro Bowl appearance and Judon really made a name for himself once he arrived in New England. With this in mind, the Patriots could be in a sticky situation with one of their premier defensive lineman.

A New Era in New England

It is no secret that the Patriots have struggled ever since Tom Brady left. However, the team is ushering in a new era at head coach as they parted ways with Bill Belichick. Head coach, Jerod Mayo, will now be taking over the coaching duties as he tries to navigate the team through this rebuilding phase. They drafted Drake Maye in the first round of the NFL Draft and are hoping he can be their next quarterback of the future. All in all, the Patriots have their work cut out for them. Whatever happens with the Matthew Judon situation will explain a lot in terms of what direction this organization is heading in for the future.