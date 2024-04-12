NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Attendees: Which Prospects Will Be At Event?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye

13 prospects will attend the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit when it begins on April 25. Which players will be in attendance? View the entire list of NFL Draft attendees below.

Top Three Quarterbacks Will Be At The 2024 NFL Draft

USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels have accepted invitations to attend the 2024 NFL Draft.

The trio is expected to be taken with the first three picks of the draft. Williams is projected to go No. 1 to the Bears, while Maye or Daniels will likely wind up with the Commanders at No. 2 or the Patriots at No. 3.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the fourth quarterback expected to go in the top 5, will not be in attendance.

2024 NFL Draft Attendees: Which Prospects Will Be At Event?

Overall, eight offensive players and five defensive players received invites.

The trio of top wide receivers – Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU’s Malik Nabers, and Washington’s Rome Odunze – will all attend the draft.

View the entire list below.

2024 NFL Draft Attendees

Name College Position
Terrion Arnold Alabama Cornerback
Jayden Daniels LSU Quarterback
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State Wide receiver
J.C. Latham Alabama Offensive tackle
Laiatu Latu UCLA Edge rusher
Drake Maye North Carolina Quarterback
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo Cornerback
Malik Nabers LSU Wide receiver
Rome Odunze Washington Wide receiver
Darius Robinson Missouri Edge rusher
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU Wide receiver
Dallas Turner Alabama Edge rusher
Caleb Williams USC Quarterback
Topics  
NFL Draft NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL Draft

NFL Draft
NFL: Preseason-Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

NFL Offseason: Rebuilding Carolina Panthers Make 1st Major Move, Designate OLB Brian Burns With Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 5 2024
NFL Draft
xavier legette 3
Which Wide Receivers the Kansas City Chiefs Should Target in the 2024 NFL Draft After Valdes-Scantling Drop
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 21 2023
NFL Draft
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell
Sam Howell Named Starting QB For Commanders
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 18 2023
NFL Draft
Jake Moody
NFL Network Host And Michigan Alum Rich Eisen Reacts To SF 49ers Drafting Michigan Kicker Jake Moody
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 29 2023
NFL Draft
Michael Mayer
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels Drafts Michael Mayer Also Known As “Baby Gronk”
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 28 2023
NFL Draft
Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr. Follows In Dad’s Pittsburgh Steelers Footsteps
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 28 2023
NFL Draft
ryan-leaf-turned-his-life-around
Former First Round Pick Ryan Leaf Offers Interesting Take On Will Levis’s Draft Situation
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top