13 prospects will attend the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit when it begins on April 25. Which players will be in attendance? View the entire list of NFL Draft attendees below.

Top Three Quarterbacks Will Be At The 2024 NFL Draft

QBs Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels among 13 prospects attending 2024 NFL Draft.

USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels have accepted invitations to attend the 2024 NFL Draft.

The trio is expected to be taken with the first three picks of the draft. Williams is projected to go No. 1 to the Bears, while Maye or Daniels will likely wind up with the Commanders at No. 2 or the Patriots at No. 3.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the fourth quarterback expected to go in the top 5, will not be in attendance.

2024 NFL Draft Attendees: Which Prospects Will Be At Event?

The future NFL stars heading to Detroit for the Draft 🌟 📺: 2024 #NFLDraft – April 25-27 on NFL Network/ESPN/ABC

The future NFL stars heading to Detroit for the Draft 🌟 📺: 2024 #NFLDraft – April 25-27 on NFL Network/ESPN/ABC

Overall, eight offensive players and five defensive players received invites.

The trio of top wide receivers – Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU’s Malik Nabers, and Washington’s Rome Odunze – will all attend the draft.

2024 NFL Draft Attendees

Name College Position Terrion Arnold Alabama Cornerback Jayden Daniels LSU Quarterback Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State Wide receiver J.C. Latham Alabama Offensive tackle Laiatu Latu UCLA Edge rusher Drake Maye North Carolina Quarterback Quinyon Mitchell Toledo Cornerback Malik Nabers LSU Wide receiver Rome Odunze Washington Wide receiver Darius Robinson Missouri Edge rusher Brian Thomas Jr. LSU Wide receiver Dallas Turner Alabama Edge rusher Caleb Williams USC Quarterback