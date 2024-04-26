Detroit shined on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears may have stole part of the spotlight by grabbing two elite athletes with the first and ninth picks and the Carolina Panthers closed the April showcase by trading up late to select a speedy wide receiver, but “Detroit Rock City” showcased its headlining potential.

X (Twitter) fans reacted Thursday night to Motown’s new-found groove …

In decades past, however, going to Detroit wasn’t so flowery …

🆘Reminiscent of the Detroit Riots of 1967 then Gov. Romney deployed the National Guard and President Johnson deployed the Army 82nd Airborne & 101st Airborne Divisions !A Precedence. @realDonaldTrump & Governors Call State of Emergency and deploy troops NOW ! STOP MADNESS✅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4Agp3vwW8r — Glenn Roth (@groth1945) May 31, 2020

Detroit was once synonymous with its decadency and decline …

An eclectic group of people partied here by piano during the 1980s and ’90s.

It closed in 1998 and the building was demolished many years later.

What was the name of the Detroit Rivertown-area institution? pic.twitter.com/LZfRwAM6Ee — Ken Coleman (@HistoryLivesDet) December 30, 2021

Breaking news: The atmosphere has changed in the 313 …

Redefining an event that keeps growing, Detroit’s estimated Day 1 attendance of 275,000 established a new ceiling for Green Bay, Wisc., in 2025 …

Comparing Thursday night’s crowd to past events …

Saw the Detroit draft crowd estimated at 275,000. That’s about how many the #Lions drew to 7 home games in 1952, when Bobby Layne led them to the 1st of back-to-back #NFL titles. (They got an extra home game because the failing Dallas Texans relocated to Hershey PA in midseason.) pic.twitter.com/r6OlHlbBhF — Dan Daly (@dandalyonsports) April 26, 2024

Detroit and the Lions offered a variety of fan experiences …

Headed to the #NFLDraft this weekend? Make sure to check out the Detroit #Lions fan experience featuring all sorts of games and activities to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/xOveJRv8JS — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 25, 2024

The Bears opened the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall draft pick. As old rivals, the Lions fans offered their opinion of the pick …

As the first round progressed and the first 14 selections were for offensive players, Lions general manager Brad Holmes analyzed the draft boards, strategizing a way to land a top defender …

👀 inside the #Lions Draft Room — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 26, 2024

Delighting the home crowd, Holmes pulled off another draft-day deal, trading up five spaces to select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold at No. 25 overall. Some NFL scouts had him graded as a top-10 talent. It was the third draft in a row Holmes selected a player from the Crimson Tide program in the first round …

A few hours before discovering his new home will be Detroit, Arnold did the “red carpet thing” …

Welcome to Detroit, Terrion Arnold. I caught him on the red carpet prior to the draft tonight and asked him what kind of player a team would be getting. His answer, is special. #Lions pic.twitter.com/ez4shkFfdY — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) April 26, 2024

With three off-season additions, the Lions’ secondary appears to have evolved into a team strength. Did their Super Bowl chances improve? …

The #Lions DB room looks set 👀#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/HTWz0k8aLM — ☾ D e t r o i t N i g h t m a r e ☾ (@DetNightmare) April 26, 2024

Closing out Day 1 of the draft, the Carolina Panthers made the call after finalizing a midnight deal with the Buffalo Bills to move up and select South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette with the 32nd pick …

The NFL Draft will continue with Rounds 2 and 3 Friday and Nos. 4-7 Saturday. More chances for visitors to embrace the new Detroit’s coming-out party …

I’ve never had so many people tell me that Detroit is nothing like how the national media portrays the city. — Kory E. Woods (@KoryEWoods) April 26, 2024