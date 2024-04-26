NFL Draft

NFL Draft Fans Embracing Detroit's Coming-Out Party, Grooving On Motown's New Vibe

Jeff Hawkins
Detroit shined on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears may have stole part of the spotlight by grabbing two elite athletes with the first and ninth picks and the Carolina Panthers closed the April showcase by trading up late to select a speedy wide receiver, but “Detroit Rock City” showcased its headlining potential.

X (Twitter) fans reacted Thursday night to Motown’s new-found groove …

In decades past, however, going to Detroit wasn’t so flowery …

Detroit was once synonymous with its decadency and decline …

Breaking news: The atmosphere has changed in the 313 …

Redefining an event that keeps growing, Detroit’s estimated Day 1 attendance of 275,000 established a new ceiling for Green Bay, Wisc., in 2025 …

Comparing Thursday night’s crowd to past events …

Detroit and the Lions offered a variety of fan experiences …

The Bears opened the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall draft pick. As old rivals, the Lions fans offered their opinion of the pick …

As the first round progressed and the first 14 selections were for offensive players, Lions general manager Brad Holmes analyzed the draft boards, strategizing a way to land a top defender …

Delighting the home crowd, Holmes pulled off another draft-day deal, trading up five spaces to select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold at No. 25 overall. Some NFL scouts had him graded as a top-10 talent. It was the third draft in a row Holmes selected a player from the Crimson Tide program in the first round …

A few hours before discovering his new home will be Detroit, Arnold did the “red carpet thing” …

With three off-season additions, the Lions’ secondary appears to have evolved into a team strength. Did their Super Bowl chances improve? …

Closing out Day 1 of the draft, the Carolina Panthers made the call after finalizing a midnight deal with the Buffalo Bills to move up and select South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette with the 32nd pick …

The NFL Draft will continue with Rounds 2 and 3 Friday and Nos. 4-7 Saturday. More chances for visitors to embrace the new Detroit’s coming-out party …

Bears Lions NFL Draft NFL News and Rumors Panthers X (Twitter)
