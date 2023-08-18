NFL Draft

Sam Howell Named Starting QB For Commanders

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell

There’s a new QB1 in Washington as Commanders head coach Ron Rivera officially named Sam Howell as the starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

Sam Howell To Start Week 1 For The Commanders

“I talked with Eric Bienemy yesterday, and after our first preseason game, after both those joint practices, I’m gonna name Sam our starter this year going forward,” Rivera told reporters on Friday.

Howell was expected to be the named the starter with the departures of Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke. Jacoby Brissett was signed in the offseason to compete with Howell for the starting position.

In the end, the Commanders are going with the former fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sam Howell Becomes Starter With Little Experience

Howell started the 2022 season as the N0. 3 quarterback behind Wentz and Heinicke.

After the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention, Howell started the final game of the 2022 season against the Dallas Cowboys.

Howell threw for a respectable 169 yards on 11-19 passing and one touchdown.

Now, Howell gets the keys to the offense in 2023 as he will start Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Commanders NFL Draft
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL Draft

NFL Draft
NFL Preaseason betting

How to Bet On NFL Preseason Games in California | CA Sports Betting Apps

Author image Lee Astley  •  Aug 5 2023
NFL Draft
Jake Moody
NFL Network Host And Michigan Alum Rich Eisen Reacts To SF 49ers Drafting Michigan Kicker Jake Moody
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 29 2023
NFL Draft
Michael Mayer
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels Drafts Michael Mayer Also Known As “Baby Gronk”
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 28 2023
NFL Draft
Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr. Follows In Dad’s Pittsburgh Steelers Footsteps
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 28 2023
NFL Draft
ryan-leaf-turned-his-life-around
Former First Round Pick Ryan Leaf Offers Interesting Take On Will Levis’s Draft Situation
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 28 2023
NFL Draft
gia duddy
Gia Duddy Outshines Boyfriend Will Levis at 2023 NFL Draft as He Slides Out of First Round
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 28 2023
NFL Draft
NFL: NFL Draft
NFL Draft 2023: ChatGPT Predicts The Future Of All 3 First Round Quarterbacks
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top