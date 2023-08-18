Sam Howell Named Starting QB For Commanders

There’s a new QB1 in Washington as Commanders head coach Ron Rivera officially named Sam Howell as the starting quarterback for the 2023 season.

It's official: Ron Rivera names Sam Howell starting QB for the #Commanders going into the regular season Hear from the head coach on what went into the decision.#HTTC @nbcwashington @JPFinlayNBCS pic.twitter.com/ATjNtBRDII — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) August 18, 2023

“I talked with Eric Bienemy yesterday, and after our first preseason game, after both those joint practices, I’m gonna name Sam our starter this year going forward,” Rivera told reporters on Friday.

Howell was expected to be the named the starter with the departures of Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke. Jacoby Brissett was signed in the offseason to compete with Howell for the starting position.

In the end, the Commanders are going with the former fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sam Howell Becomes Starter With Little Experience

Howell started the 2022 season as the N0. 3 quarterback behind Wentz and Heinicke.

After the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention, Howell started the final game of the 2022 season against the Dallas Cowboys.

Howell threw for a respectable 169 yards on 11-19 passing and one touchdown.

Now, Howell gets the keys to the offense in 2023 as he will start Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

