NFL Draft

NFL Offseason: Rebuilding Carolina Panthers Make 1st Major Move, Designate OLB Brian Burns With Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag

NFL: Preseason-Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Attempting to rise from one of the franchise’s worst seasons, the Carolina Panthers have secured the services of a new coach and general manager and ensured they would not lose NFL sack-specialist Brian Burns for nothing.

The Panthers on Tuesday designed the two-time Pro Bowler to a non-exclusive franchise tag. Burns, who moved to outside linebacker from defensive end last season, will earn $24 million next season under the tag if he fails to negotiate a new deal before July 15.

Despite playing a new position, Burns, his first in a 3-4 base defense, compiled eight sacks and one forced fumble last season. In 2022, playing the edge in a 4-3 alignment, produced a career-best 12.5 sacks.

Burns, who was seeking a deal with an annual average of $30 million, and the Panthers reportedly remain far apart on contract extension talks. Team brass has halted further negotiations, according to CBS Sports.

Panthers’ Brian Burns Seeks Long-Term Contract Security

Last September, following a fruitless summer of contract negotiations, Burns started a “hold in,” a modest protest over the pace of the talks during the final week of preseason. The 2019 first-round draft pick attended team meetings, but did not participate in on-field workouts.

Burns ended his protest before the Week 1 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and appeared in 16 games last season, collecting 50 total tackles. The 25-year-old was slowed by a midseason elbow injury.

Tuesday’s designation allows Burns and his representatives to open talks with other NFL clubs. If Burns signs an offer sheet, the Panthers could match the deal or receive two first-round draft picks in return.

The Panthers also have the option of trading Burns, a move they declined to make at the 2022 trade deadline. The Los Angeles Rams reportedly offered two first-round draft picks (2024 and ‘25) and a second-rounder (2025) for Burns, but former GM Scott Fitterer declined. Fitterer was fired in January after the Panthers ended a deflating 2-15 campaign.

Now, new GM Dan Morgan made his first pre-draft move with his most valuable player asset.

What’s next?

