On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs came up just short against the Philadelphia Eagles. Much of the blame will fall on the shoulders of Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling. MVS dropped a Patrick Mahomes dime with just a minute left that likely would have sealed a win for the Chiefs. It left many asking the question what the Chiefs should do at wide receiver, which is a position they seem weak at. Here, we take a look at realistic wide receiver targets for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With Justin Watson leading the Chiefs offense in routes ran against the Eagles, it is clear KC needs some help at the position. Add in the Valdes-Scantling match-losing drop and heads should be turning to the 2024 NFL Draft to give Patrick Mahomes some help at the position.

We have compiled the data on the latest NFL mock drafts, and have come up with some realistic targets for the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL Draft in 2024.

Round 1

The Chiefs will likely have a pick towards the end of the round, and one of the below targets would help out Mahomes on offense:

Adonai Mitchell (Texas)

Adonai Mitchell HOLY BEVO Sucks it doesn’t count but the dude is a machine. pic.twitter.com/KzX96h8Hmo — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 19, 2023

Adonai Mitchell is a junior at Texas having transferred from Georgia this season. Mitchell, an outside receiver could likely come in and improve this Chiefs offense instantly (most of these prospects could, let’s be honest) with his 6′ 4′ frame providing an excellent red zone target to complement Travis Kelce.

Mitchell has nine touchdowns on the season so far, and has a skillset that could transfer to the NFL.

Xavier Legette (South Carolina)

South Carolina Gamecocks receiver Xavier Legette has taken huge strides forward this season, with many mock drafts projecting him towards the end of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Legette, can play inside or outside and has caused problems for the strongest SEC defenses this year. His route running is excellent and at 6′ 1″ and 225 lbs, some of his moves are just not fair.

Through 11 games, he has 1187 yards and 7 touchdowns on the year. Despite his size, Legette is one of the top deep threat wideouts in the country.

Much like Mitchell, he could come in and help out Mahomes instantly in this Chiefs offense.

Round 2

Troy Franklin (Oregon)

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin is currently projected to be available at around the end of the second round of the NFL Draft. Anybody picking up Franklin here could be getting a steal.

As you can see from the above video, Franklin has legit wheels, hitting 22.3 MPH on his way to the end zone against USC.

The junior has over 1,200 receiving yards on the season to go alongside his 13 touchdowns. Showing improvement every year in college, Franklin is going to make an NFL team very happy if he is there to end round two in April.

Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky)

Malachi Corley is one of the most ferocious receivers I’ve seen in a while with the ball in his hands At 5’11 210 Corley is a tenacious YAC threat who plays with physicality and an edge Absolutely love the way this young man approaches the game

pic.twitter.com/lX5uAc9Hdh — Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) November 14, 2023

Western Kentucky receiver Malachi Corley is a beast. You won’t have to watch a lot of his tape to see that he runs more like a running back with the ball in his hands.

Corley is one of the top-15 receivers in college football this year in yards after the catch, and would be an option for Mahomes in the screen game.

Round 3

Tez Walker (North Carolina)

It took UNC WR Tez Walker 2 games to remind everyone he’s one of the best players in the country. He’s a future Sunday ⭐️ He was incredible last night, with 3 of his 6 catches going for touchdowns. A look at all 3 of his house calls right here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zmqRBAF2gL — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 15, 2023

North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez ‘Tez’ Walker had to battle with the NCAA just to see the field this season. But he finally beat the jobsworth clowns at college football’s headquarters and is showing what he can do on the field.

In the seven games, he has played this season, Walker has six touchdowns and 670 receiving yards. He is a deep pass favorite of Drake Maye and a lot of that will have to with Walker’s ability to win a contested catch. He is one of the nation’s best in that regard, and if the Chiefs don’t go wide receiver in the first two rounds then he could be an excellent option at the end of the third round.