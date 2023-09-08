The NCAA is up to its old tricks again. This time, college football’s governing body has ruled that North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Tez Walker is ineligible to play this season. UNC Coach Mack Brown, known for his fervent advocacy for his players, released a sweeping statement in response firing several shots at the NCAA.

Coach Mack Brown Rips NCAA After Tez Walker Ruled Ineligible

The backdrop to this profound disappointment revolves around Tez Walker’s challenging journey. An injury prevented his play at East Tennessee State in 2019, and then the global pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 season at North Carolina Central. Supported by both his previous institutions, Walker had hoped to finally step on the field for UNC.

Further accentuating the poignancy of the NCAA’s decision is Walker’s personal intent behind transferring to UNC: being close to his ailing grandmother, a pivotal figure in his life.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and other notable figures have voiced their shared disappointment with the NCAA’s decision. However, Coach Brown’s words stand as a poignant reminder of the profound effects of bureaucratic decisions on the lives and dreams of young athletes.

Here is what Coach Brown said about the situation:

We’re absolutely crushed to learn that Tez Walker’s eligibility has been denied for this season and he won’t be able to play. I don’t know that I’ve ever been more disappointed in a person, a group of people, or an institution than I am with the NCAA right now. It’s clear that the NCAA is about process and it couldn’t care less about the young people it’s supposed to be supporting. Plain and simple, the NCAA has failed Tez and his family and I’ve lost all faith in its ability to lead and govern our sport. They’ve messed so many things up as it relates to college football, and now their failures have negatively impacted the life of one of our own. Just imagine what it is like for Tez to be so excited to come home and have a chance to fulfill his childhood dream of playing for North Carolina in front of all of his family and friends, only to have it taken away despite doing nothing wrong. I can’t begin to understand how this has happened. The decision-makers at the NCAA and on the committee should be ashamed of themselves for doing this to a young man. As has been clearly documented, Tez should be eligible for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the mental health issues he’s faced during his time in college. And with this decision, the NCAA has placed an unnecessary burden on him. He’s had a rough go of it and this will surely only make it worse. How dare they ever speak about mental health and student-athlete welfare again. We’ve got complete rosters overhauled through the transfer portal, players playing in their 8th year of college, players playing at their fourth school, and the list goes on. Yet, Tez Walker, who has only played football at one school, isn’t eligible. It makes no sense and it never will. Moving forward, our Carolina family is strong and we need to wrap our arms around Tez, lift him up, and make sure we continue to do all we can to support him. He’s continued to work, on the field and off, and remained an amazing member of our program throughout this ordeal. I know that will continue to happen because that’s the kind of person he is. Despite this setback, Tez’s future remains bright and we’ll continue to do everything we can to help him fulfill all of his dreams. Shame on you, NCAA. SHAME ON YOU!! – Mack Brown, UNC Head Football Coach

College Football Betting Guides 2023