College Football

Ole Miss Quarterback Jaxson Dart Signs NIL Deal With Private Jet Company Nicholas Air

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
jaxson dart 2

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has signed a unique Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with leading private jet company Nicholas Air in what is believed to be the first of its kind. Dart, a Heisman Trophy frontrunner according to top sportsbooks, tapped into his significant social media influence and $1.4 million NIL valuation from On3 to broker a pioneering partnership that confirms Dart’s growing prominence in the college football landscape.

Jaxson Dart: Racking Up Air Yards

Dart, a rising quarterback star at Ole Miss, has racked up quite the resume in his time with the Rebels so far. He boasts an impressive 7,691 yards, 52 touchdowns, and only 21 interceptions over two seasons, and is a key part of a rejuvenated Ole Miss program, which saw a 17−10 record in Dart’s time on campus.

Off the field, the quarterback has also shown off his marketability, with more than 113,000 followers on social media and a $1.4 million On3 NIL valuation, showing the significant value Dart can bring to partnerships.

Nicholas Air’s Impressive Fleet

For Nicholas Air, the deal is unique in the private aviation and college sports space. With a modern fleet that includes Pilatus PC-12s, Phenom 100, and Gulfstream G600 aircraft, Dart has bevy of private jets at his disposal to enhance his already very busy schedule.

Whether it’s offseason training or any of Dart’s numerous philanthropic initiatives or personal interests, the agreement with Nicholas Air allows Dart to use its fleet for his travel under the NIL deal.

The decision to work with Dart by Nicholas Air underlines a thought-through strategy to enhance its brand within the NIL space and speaks not just to how non-traditional brands can now get into the athlete endorsement game but also how far afield this new type of brand endorsement can now go.

It’s a deal that will be remembered as a landmark in college sports athlete endorsement deals and likely a launchpad for similarly creative deals down the line.

Far from just a way to jazz up the journey from A to B, Dart’s deal with the state-of-the-art fleet of Nicholas Air has deeply etched him into the world of college athletics as a trailblazer but also could serve as a template moving forward.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAA NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
ea sports college football 24

5,000 College Football Players Sign Up To Receive $600 in NIL Money For Appearing in “College Football 25” Within First 12 Hours

Author image David Evans  •  Feb 23 2024
College Football
herbstreit fowler
EA Sports “College Football 25” Commentators Announced: Game to Include Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler & Jesse Palmer
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 22 2024
College Football
San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns
Johnny Manziel Talks About Career Earnings and Weight Loss in Crazy Interview
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 22 2024
College Football
Colorado Football Instagram Followers Have Jumped By 1724% Since Deion Sanders Hired
Contract and Salaries of Deion Sanders’ Assistant Coaches at Colorado Buffaloes in 2024
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 21 2024
College Football
dantre robinson mom
WATCH: Florida Football Player Yet to Play a Snap Uses NIL Money to Buy His Mother a New House
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 21 2024
College Football
notre dame mascot sad
New College Football Playoff System: Notre Dame Unable to Secure Top 4 Seed in Upcoming Season Even if Ranked #1
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 20 2024
College Football
travis hunter 3
5 Players That Could Be Rated 99 Overall in “College Football 25”
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 20 2024
More News
Arrow to top