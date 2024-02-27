Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has signed a unique Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with leading private jet company Nicholas Air in what is believed to be the first of its kind. Dart, a Heisman Trophy frontrunner according to top sportsbooks, tapped into his significant social media influence and $1.4 million NIL valuation from On3 to broker a pioneering partnership that confirms Dart’s growing prominence in the college football landscape.

The 1st NIL private jet deal is here. Heisman candidate ⁦@JaxsonDart⁩ has signed a deal with ⁦@NICHOLASAIR⁩. Endorsement provides Dart hours to Nicholas Air’s fleet of jets for travel, training and philanthropy. Deal done by ⁦⁦@ThisisESM⁩ pic.twitter.com/AsU5kaVmGB — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 27, 2024

Jaxson Dart: Racking Up Air Yards

Dart, a rising quarterback star at Ole Miss, has racked up quite the resume in his time with the Rebels so far. He boasts an impressive 7,691 yards, 52 touchdowns, and only 21 interceptions over two seasons, and is a key part of a rejuvenated Ole Miss program, which saw a 17−10 record in Dart’s time on campus.

Off the field, the quarterback has also shown off his marketability, with more than 113,000 followers on social media and a $1.4 million On3 NIL valuation, showing the significant value Dart can bring to partnerships.

Nicholas Air’s Impressive Fleet

For Nicholas Air, the deal is unique in the private aviation and college sports space. With a modern fleet that includes Pilatus PC-12s, Phenom 100, and Gulfstream G600 aircraft, Dart has bevy of private jets at his disposal to enhance his already very busy schedule.

Whether it’s offseason training or any of Dart’s numerous philanthropic initiatives or personal interests, the agreement with Nicholas Air allows Dart to use its fleet for his travel under the NIL deal.

The decision to work with Dart by Nicholas Air underlines a thought-through strategy to enhance its brand within the NIL space and speaks not just to how non-traditional brands can now get into the athlete endorsement game but also how far afield this new type of brand endorsement can now go.

It’s a deal that will be remembered as a landmark in college sports athlete endorsement deals and likely a launchpad for similarly creative deals down the line.

Far from just a way to jazz up the journey from A to B, Dart’s deal with the state-of-the-art fleet of Nicholas Air has deeply etched him into the world of college athletics as a trailblazer but also could serve as a template moving forward.