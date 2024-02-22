EA Sports has announced the return of its popular College Football video game series with “College Football 25”. Fans are thrilled as top ESPN commentators like Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Jesse Palmer join the lineup. Accompanying them are Kevin Connors and David Pollack, adding authenticity to the gameplay. The inclusion of these broadcasting veterans promises an immersive and realistic football experience, revitalizing the series after a decade-long hiatus.

Who are the Commentators on “College Football 25?”

Chris Fowler

Kirk Herbstreit

Jesse Palmer

David Pollack

Kevin Connors

EA Sports Announces Commentary Team for “College Football 25”

The long-awaited return of the EA Sports College Football video game franchise is finally materializing with the upcoming release of “College Football 25”. This marks a momentous comeback for the series after over a decade’s absence. In a recent update, EA Sports revealed exciting details about the game’s commentary team.

On Thursday, the announcement was made as top ESPN commentators Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit confirmed their roles as the primary voices for “College Football 25”. Fans have eagerly anticipated such news, especially since Fowler and Herbstreit have become synonymous with college football broadcasts.

I’m so excited to FINALLY announce that I’m part of @EASPORTSCollege. I’m proud to be a partner and one of the voices of the game once again – my 14th year in that role. #CFB25 #EAPartner https://t.co/zVKXxwtKw5 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 22, 2024

Joining this esteemed duo are Kevin Connors, Jesse Palmer, and David Pollack. Each brings a wealth of experience from their tenure at ESPN.

Fowler & Herbie – The Fan Favorites

Herbstreit’s ongoing role in College GameDay and his previous participation in NCAA Football 14, add a familiar touch to the game’s audio experience.

Fowler and Herbstreit’s partnership, particularly since 2015, has been a highlight of ABC’s Saturday Night Football. Their transition from television to the virtual world of “College Football 25” is a seamless integration of real-world sports broadcasting into the gaming domain. The announcement seems to have heightened the excitement around the game’s release.

While Fowler and Herbstreit lead the in-game commentary, others will also feature on the audio side of the game. It is speculated that Connors, Palmer, and Pollack will feature in pregame, halftime, and postgame segments.

This approach mirrors the format of actual broadcasts, offering gamers a comprehensive and immersive experience. The involvement of other College GameDay personalities like Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, or Lee Corso is still unconfirmed, but their presence would undoubtedly enrich the game’s authenticity, reminiscent of the older NCAA games’ incorporation of Gameday elements and in-game advice features.