How successful will Jim Harbaugh be in his return to the NFL?

Jeremy Freeborn
One of the most intriguing storylines heading into the football season this fall is how successful will the Los Angeles Chargers be. Los Angeles has gone to College Football for a new coach, and on January 24, came to terms with Jim Harbaugh of Toledo, Ohio on a new contract. Harbaugh is actually returning to the National Football League. He was previously the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. However over the last year Harbaugh was in charge of the University of Michigan, where he won a College Football National Championship with the Wolverines in 2023.

Outstanding record with the Wolverines

Harbaugh had a record of 86 wins and 25 losses with Michigan from 2015 to 2023. He had a winning percentage of .775. In 2023, the Wolverines beat the Washington Huskies 34-13 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. In addition to coaching the Wolverines, Harbaugh was the head coach of the University of San Diego Toreros from 2004 to 2006, and then Stanford University from 2007 to 2010.

Unfinished NFL business

At first glance one reason why Harbaugh is coming back to the NFL at age 60 is to try and complete something he was unable to accomplish in 2013 with the San Francisco 49ers. That is win a Super Bowl as a head coach. On February 3, 2013, the Baltimore Ravens beat the 49ers 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ironically, Jim Harbaugh lost the game to his brother John, who was coaching the Ravens at the time.

Justin Herbert excited about the upcoming season

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert of Eugene, Oregon is very excited to have the opportunity to learn from Harbaugh. The Chargers have had three head coaches since 2020, but none of three coaches have what Harbaugh has on his resume, and that is NFL quarterbacking experience. Harbaugh quarterbacked the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens and San Diego Chargers from 1987 to 2000.

It will now be interesting to see how the Chargers do this season. They will be in a challenging AFC West that includes the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, but 10+ victories could be attainable.

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
