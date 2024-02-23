More than 5,000 college football players signed on in the first 12 hours for their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights in the highly anticipated EA Sports release, “College Football 25.” The players representing all 130 programs have capitalized on a game-changing shift in the rules of the NCAA by signing up to receive $600 in NIL money for their appearance in the game.

EA Sports announced that more than 5,000 college football players, from 130 programs, across the country, have opted in to receive $600, each, for their NIL rights, in the first 12 hours.

“College Football 25,” set to release this summer, will be the first release in the franchise since “NCAA Football 14” hit the streets in 2014. The game’s resurrection began after a years-long delay caused by a series of legal disputes and the realization that the old order of college athletics was slipping away.

The game features all 134 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams, including soon-to-be FBS member Kennesaw State.EA Sports Attempting to Include 85 Players Per School

To include up to 85 players per school on initial rosters seems like a mammoth task. But players are signing up in their droves with nearly half of all eligible 11,000 players already opting in.

Players who are opted out will now have their avatars created on the generic track, to stay true to the game.

Big Names Including Jaxson Dart and Quinn Ewers Are In

In a release, EA Sports stated players who have signed on will appear in the game for its entirety and they have the right to opt out for future editions. The company also noted they plan to make “select” athletes available for additional monies for promotional activities.

Jaxson Dart, Donovan Edwards, and Quinn Ewers are among the few big names that have confirmed they will appear in the game.

Announcements continue through social media from not just players, but media, as well. ESPN’s Kevin Connors and Kirk Herbstreit also confirmed their appearances.

I’m so excited to FINALLY announce that I’m part of @EASPORTSCollege. I’m proud to be a partner and one of the voices of the game once again – my 14th year in that role. #CFB25 #EAPartner https://t.co/zVKXxwtKw5 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 22, 2024