College Football

5,000 College Football Players Sign Up To Receive $600 in NIL Money For Appearing in “College Football 25” Within First 12 Hours

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
ea sports college football 24

More than 5,000 college football players signed on in the first 12 hours for their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights in the highly anticipated EA Sports release, “College Football 25.” The players representing all 130 programs have capitalized on a game-changing shift in the rules of the NCAA by signing up to receive $600 in NIL money for their appearance in the game.

Nearly Half of 11,000 Eligible Players Sign Up to Appear in “College Football 25” In First 12 Hours

EA Sports announced that more than 5,000 college football players, from 130 programs, across the country, have opted in to receive $600, each, for their NIL rights, in the first 12 hours.

“College Football 25,” set to release this summer, will be the first release in the franchise since “NCAA Football 14” hit the streets in 2014. The game’s resurrection began after a years-long delay caused by a series of legal disputes and the realization that the old order of college athletics was slipping away.

The game features all 134 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams, including soon-to-be FBS member Kennesaw State.EA Sports Attempting to Include 85 Players Per School

To include up to 85 players per school on initial rosters seems like a mammoth task. But players are signing up in their droves with nearly half of all eligible 11,000 players already opting in.

Players who are opted out will now have their avatars created on the generic track, to stay true to the game.

Big Names Including Jaxson Dart and Quinn Ewers Are In

In a release, EA Sports stated players who have signed on will appear in the game for its entirety and they have the right to opt out for future editions. The company also noted they plan to make “select” athletes available for additional monies for promotional activities.

Jaxson Dart, Donovan Edwards, and Quinn Ewers are among the few big names that have confirmed they will appear in the game.

Announcements continue through social media from not just players, but media, as well. ESPN’s Kevin Connors and Kirk Herbstreit also confirmed their appearances.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAA NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
