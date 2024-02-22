College Football

Johnny Manziel Talks About Career Earnings and Weight Loss in Crazy Interview

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns

In a candid conversation on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel opened up about his tumultuous journey through the NFL and college football. Hosted by fellow pro player Shannon Sharpe, the interview delved into Manziel’s career, personal struggles, and revelations about the hidden workings of college football, including ‘bag men’ at top college football programs and his ‘diet of blow’ leading to huge weight loss.

Manziel Says Weight Loss Down to ‘Strict Diet of Blow’

Manziel, known for his electrifying play at Texas A&M and his brief, controversial stint with the Cleveland Browns, discussed how his career’s downward spiral led to significant physical and emotional changes. “I was 210 pounds when I left Cleveland,” he said, reflecting on his time with the Browns.

His troubles off the field, which included a stint in rehab, culminated in a dramatic weight loss. “I was 170 pounds sitting in Vegas,” Manziel disclosed, attributing the loss to a “strict diet of blow.”

This isn’t the first time Manziel has spoken about his struggles. His Netflix documentary, “Johnny Football,” released in 2023, sheds light on his personal battles. “The people closest to me were in the mindset of ‘We have to let him go,'” he said in the documentary. “And when that happened, it was full-blown ‘I’m gonna rub this whole thing in your f–king face.'”

Manziel’s journey into the NFL began after an eventful time at Texas A&M, where he made headlines both on and off the field. He shared a shocking story about his father’s attempt to secure a financial deal for his son’s stay at the university.

“My dad went and had a meeting with Kevin Sumlin, and pretty much went to him man to man and was like, ‘We’ll take $3 million and we’ll stay for the next two years.’ And my dad did this without me knowing. I ain’t mad at him about it for nothing,” Manziel revealed.

Manziel Says All Top College Football Programs Have ‘Bag Men’ Including LSU and Alabama

The former quarterback also shed light on the prevalent yet hidden practice of “bag men” in college football, saying, “There was a bag man at every school around the country if you were competing for a national title.”

He explained how these under-the-table dealings were common in the pre-NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) era of college sports. “It’s the way the business worked back then,” he stated.

His story, from a celebrated college athlete to a professional player grappling with personal demons, offers a unique perspective on the highs and lows of a career in sports.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
Colorado Football Instagram Followers Have Jumped By 1724% Since Deion Sanders Hired

Contract and Salaries of Deion Sanders’ Assistant Coaches at Colorado Buffaloes in 2024

Author image David Evans  •  20h
College Football
dantre robinson mom
WATCH: Florida Football Player Yet to Play a Snap Uses NIL Money to Buy His Mother a New House
Author image David Evans  •  23h
College Football
notre dame mascot sad
New College Football Playoff System: Notre Dame Unable to Secure Top 4 Seed in Upcoming Season Even if Ranked #1
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 20 2024
College Football
travis hunter 3
5 Players That Could Be Rated 99 Overall in “College Football 25”
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 20 2024
College Football
tj lateef
4-Star QB TJ Lateef Believed to be Favoring Nebraska After Arranging Cornhuskers Visit
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 16 2024
College Football
jalen milroe 2
Top 5 Potential Cover Athletes for EA Sports “College Football 25”
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 15 2024
College Football
ea sports college football 24
WATCH: EA Sports “College Football 25” Trailer as Game Set for Summer 2024 Release
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 15 2024
More News
Arrow to top