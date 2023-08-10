Johnny Football was electric on and off the field

Johnny Manziel, the legendary and electric college football, and short-time NFL QB currently has a net worth of $7 million USD. Following an incredible run at Texas A&M where he was the first Freshman in the history of college football to win the coveted Heisman Trophy, Manziel spent time in the National Football League (NFL), Canadian Football League (CFL), and Fan Control Football (FCF).

The Wild Journey of Johnny Football

Manziel’s NFL journey was marked by both highs and lows. Despite his reputation as an exceptional professional prospect following his 2012 Heisman Trophy win, his NFL performance fell short of expectations. His NFL earnings between 2014 and 2016 are estimated at $7.7 million. He signed a four-year, $8.24 million rookie contract, but his NFL tenure was short-lived. After just two controversy-filled seasons, Manziel was cut by the Browns.

Manziel’s NFL legacy is a blend of potential unfulfilled due to his personal controversies and partying lifestyle. His initial promise gradually gave way to concerns about his work ethic and commitment. His rookie NFL season was underwhelming and it never got better from there. It’s been highlighted in a recent Netflix documentary that Manziel “watched zero film”, something that is key to the success of any NFL player, especially a franchise-leading QB. Despite his turbulent journey, Johnny Manziel’s story is a cautionary tale within the NFL. It underscores the significance of work ethic, professionalism, and dedication in shaping an enduring legacy in professional football.

Johnny Manziel was given a team iPad where coaches could secretly track the amount of time he spent watching film. But the problem was that Manziel didn’t watch any film. Literally not a minute.pic.twitter.com/ydbOVnybo0 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 9, 2023

Marriage and Divorce

Amid his NFL career, Manziel’s personal life, particularly his relationship with Breana Tiesi, also drew significant media focus. Tiesi, a well-known model and influencer, became a prominent figure alongside the quarterback. Their relationship, which reportedly started in 2016, progressed to engagement in March 2017. A year later, they exchanged wedding vows in 2018.

However, the story took another turn when Manziel and Tiesi’s marriage ended in divorce in November 2021, marking the conclusion of their three-year union. Throughout their relationship, they did not have any children together. The intersection of Manziel’s professional career and personal life contributed to the media narrative that surrounded him.