The biggest game in college football on Saturday will take place at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, as the University of Wisconsin Badgers host the University of Oregon Ducks. The game will be in the evening with a start time of 7:30 PM ET and a local time of 6:30 PM CT.

Why is this game significant?

The Ducks are one of only four teams in College Football with an undefeated record as they are at 1o wins and zero losses. The other three unbeaten teams are the Army Black Knights at nine wins and zero losses, the Brigham Young University Cougars at nine wins and zero losses, and the University of Indiana Hoosiers at 10 wins and zero losses.

Indiana, the fifth ranked team, has the bye this weekend as they prepare for next Saturday’s massive tilt against second ranked Ohio State. Army, the 16th ranked team, also has the bye as they prepare for next Saturday’s game against Notre Dame. Meanwhile, BYU, the seventh ranked team, faces a Kansas Jayhawks squad that is three games below the .5o0 mark at three wins and six losses.

The reason why this game has meaning is because the Badgers are the only team above .500 playing an unbeaten team on Saturday. Wisconsin’s record so far is five wins and four losses.

Is a win possible?

It is unlikely. While the Badgers did clobber Purdue 52-6, Rutgers 42-7 and Northwestern 23-3 in three straight October wins where they put a combined beatdown of 119-16, Wisconsin has not looked good at all in their last two games where they were beaten 28-13 to Penn State, and clobbered themselves 42-10 to Iowa. The Badgers difference maker needs to be running back Tawee Walker of North Las Vegas, Nevada. During the three game winning streak, Walker averaged 139.3 rushing yards per game, and had six rushing touchdowns. In the last two losses, Walker averaged 55.5 rushing yards and had one touchdown.

Oregon is currently a 13.5 point favourite, and are coming off a 39-18 win over Maryland. In the Ducks’s latest win, Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Mililani, Hawaii had three touchdown passes.