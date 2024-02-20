With the release of “College Football 25” just months away, fans are asking which college football players could enter the “99 Club” in the upcoming EA Sports game. Without too much more fuss, let’s jump in and take a look at five players that could be rated 99 in “College Football 25.”

5 Players Who Could be Rated 99 Overall in “College Football 25”

Travis Hunter , CB/WR, Colorado

, CB/WR, Colorado Caleb Downs . S, Ohio State

. S, Ohio State Harold Perkins , LB, LSU

, LB, LSU Luther Burden , WR, Missouri

, WR, Missouri Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

1. Travis Hunter (CB/WR, Colorado)

Travis Hunter is likely one of the best players returning to college football next season. He came out of high school as the number one ranked player in the class of 2022 and was the driving force behind some of Colorado’s big wins last season.

The fact that Hunter plays both ways means he could be in line to receive higher ratings in some categories than just a defensive or offensive player. In theory, this should bump his overall rating and allow him to hit the prestigious 99 mark.

Hunter played a massive 1,044 snaps in just 9 games during the season. During that time, he was the best player on the Colorado defense and the second-best player on their offense, according to Pro Football Focus.

If there is only one player to get that 99 rating, look for it to be Hunter, who is +5000 to win the Heisman Trophy with BetOnline. Not bad when you consider the likelihood of Colorado getting anywhere near the College Football Playoff.

2. Caleb Downs (S, Ohio State)

Caleb Downs made a surprise move from Alabama to Ohio State after the season. Out of high school, Downs was a 5-star, top-10 recruit. At Alabama, he showed why.

He was their star player in coverage and actually led the team in snaps despite being a freshman.

This year, he heads to Ohio State and what could be the best defense in college football, and he will likely be the best player on that D.

The expectation is Downs will be among the top-rated defensive players in the game and could potentially be rated 99.

3. Harold Perkins (LB, LSU)

Harold Perkins burst onto the scene in 2022 as a freshman sensation, racking up 7.5 sacks. He came out of his recruiting class a top-5 talent and that showed up on the field.

He is already being projected as a top-3 NFL Draft pick in 2025 alongside Travis Hunter. With 13 sacks and 7 forced fumbles through two seasons in college football, it would be remiss of EA Sports to not make him the highest-ranked linebacker in the game.

We are hopeful that would come with a 99 rating, and if anybody deserves it, it would be Perkins.

4. Luther Burden (WR, Missouri)

Most of the top returning players who could receive a 99 rating on “College Football 25” ply their trade on defense. However, if there was a case to be made for an offensive player, it could be that of Missouri receiver, Luther Burden.

Burden is a bit of a machine when he is carrying the ball. In the 2023/24 season, he racked up over 700 yards after the catch with over 300 of them coming after contact.

It seems unlikely to us that Burden will be as highly thought of by the ratings team at EA Sports, but if there is a receiver that is deserving of the 99 rating, then it would be him.

5. Carson Beck (QB, Georgia)

Carson Beck is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy with odds of +750 at BetOnline. He is, in all likelihood, the best returning quarterback in college football next season.

Whether he is worthy of being rated 99 in “College Football 25” is certainly up for debate, but his stats from last season tell an interesting tale.

His passing grade of 90.8 trailed just Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix. Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy, and both he and Nix are going to be first-round picks in the NFL Draft.

If one QB is getting the 99 rating, it will be Beck. But could it just be a few elite defenders getting the coveted grade on “College Football 25” this year?