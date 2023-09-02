NCAAF

Colorado Buffaloes Upset TCU, Deion Sanders “Coach Prime” Gets First Buffs Win

Wendi Oliveros
Deion Sanders

College football is off to an outstanding start.

After all of the hubbub around Deion Sanders taking over as the head coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes, orchestrating a roster with heavy use of the transfer portal, and suffering health issues in the process, the Buffs pulled off a huge upset over 17th-ranked TCU on Saturday.

Coach Prime acted like it was an ordinary day at the office; whereas, his assistants broke down in tears.

What a difference a year makes!

TCU beat the Buffs in Week 1 of the 2022 season by the score of 38-13.

The Buffs won just one game the entire season, finishing with a 1-11 record.

Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders, had a record-breaking day in his first outing as the Buffs QB.


Equally amazing is Travis Hunter who plays on both sides of the ball as cornerback and wide receiver.

Playing both sides of the ball with precision sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Next up is Nebraska in Week 2 at home at Colorado.

When asked after the game what fans should expect, Coach Prime reiterated the rallying cry from the entire winter, “We’re coming.”

He also mentioned they are keeping receipts so he is well aware of what everyone has been saying about his leadership and tactics in rebuilding this team.

College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
