College football is off to an outstanding start.

After all of the hubbub around Deion Sanders taking over as the head coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes, orchestrating a roster with heavy use of the transfer portal, and suffering health issues in the process, the Buffs pulled off a huge upset over 17th-ranked TCU on Saturday.

Coach Prime acted like it was an ordinary day at the office; whereas, his assistants broke down in tears.

What a difference a year makes!

TCU beat the Buffs in Week 1 of the 2022 season by the score of 38-13.

The Buffs won just one game the entire season, finishing with a 1-11 record.

Deion’s assistants were in tears when the Buffs secured the win 🥹 (via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/OlbdJeCcap — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 2, 2023

The final from Fort Worth 😁 pic.twitter.com/RuobfG6Euj — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 2, 2023

Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders, had a record-breaking day in his first outing as the Buffs QB.

QB1 out here breaking records in game 1 🦬#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/ETPcah9ngr — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) September 2, 2023

Shedeur Sanders has the first 500-yard passing game in @CUBuffsFootball history and the Buffs finish with 4 100-yard receivers: Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn, Xavier Weaver and Dylan Edwards. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 2, 2023



Equally amazing is Travis Hunter who plays on both sides of the ball as cornerback and wide receiver.

Playing both sides of the ball with precision sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Travis Hunter’s 2-way day for Colorado’s been impressive (100+ rec yds + INT) Equally as impressive: that he’s actually allowed to do it. Coordinators don’t like sharing dudes w the other side of the ball. Unless, of course, your HC did it in the NFL 😉 #Prime #Buffs — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) September 2, 2023

Next up is Nebraska in Week 2 at home at Colorado.

When asked after the game what fans should expect, Coach Prime reiterated the rallying cry from the entire winter, “We’re coming.”

He also mentioned they are keeping receipts so he is well aware of what everyone has been saying about his leadership and tactics in rebuilding this team.

College Football Betting Guides 2023