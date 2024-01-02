As we enter 2024, one intriguing storyline at the moment is the great success of the Michigan Wolverines in College Football, and the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League. Well, what do these two franchises have in common? The Wolverines are coached by 60-year-old Jim Harbaugh of Toledo, Ohio, and the Ravens are coached by 61-year-old John Harbaugh of Toledo. Michigan at +190 is the current favourite to win the College Football National Championship, while the Ravens are the current favourite to win the Super Bowl at +325.

Why is Michigan so impressive?

The Wolverines have a great defense that recently blanked Iowa 26-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Wolverines rush defense deserved the highest praise as they limited the Hawkeyes to 35 rushing yards the entire game. The Wolverines also sacked Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill four times, and limited him to 120 passing yards.

Michigan is also undefeated this season. They have won all 13 games and have outscored their opponents 477-123. That is a for and against ratio of +354. The Wolverines have beaten their opponents so far this season by an average of 27.2 points per game.

Why is Baltimore so impressive?

Baltimore has the best record in the NFL at 13 wins and three losses. They are also red hot, as winners of six straight.

The Ravens have the second best offense in the NFL. They have scored 473 points in 2023, and have scored only nine fewer points than the Miami Dolphins, which leads the NFL with 482 points.

Baltimore also has the best defense in the NFL. They have given up 263 points, the fewest in the entire league. That is 14 fewer points than the San Francisco 49ers, which have 277 points allowed. Over the last two weeks, the Ravens have beaten the 49ers 33-19 on Christmas Day, and the Dolphins 56-19 on New Year’s Eve.

Look back at Super Bowl XLVII

The 2013 Super Bowl was known as the Harbaugh Bowl. The Ravens, coached by John Harbaugh, beat the San Francisco 49ers, coached by Jim Harbaugh, 34-31 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.