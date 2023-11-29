If He Decides to, there is no doubt that Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson will be one of the top portal targets.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is reportedly set to enter the transfer portal, according to sources familiar with his plans. Jefferson, a preseason all-SEC selection and three-year starter for the Razorbacks, has had an impressive career, amassing 7,923 passing yards and 67 touchdowns, along with 1,876 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. However, he’s coming off his least productive season, recording a career-low 2,107 passing yards, a career-high eight interceptions, and a drop in completion rate from 68% to 64.2%.

Coaching Changes Have Led To A Decline In Performance

Jefferson thrived under former Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, but his performance was less consistent under Dan Enos and later Kenny Guiton, who called the plays this season. With Arkansas undergoing offensive changes after a 4-8 campaign, including the expected hiring of Bobby Petrino as the new offensive coordinator, Jefferson is exploring other opportunities.

The quarterback is anticipated to attract significant interest in the transfer market, including within the SEC. His decision to enter the portal aligns with a trend of star quarterbacks, such as Will Rogers, Tyler Van Dyke, and Will Howard, making similar moves. The transfer portal window for fall opens on December 3, a day after conference championship games, and lasts for 30 days until January 1, 2024.

Conflicting Reports

Some Arkansas fans are suggesting that reports are jumping the gun as Jefferson himself reportedly posted that he has not made a decision on his future on his Instagram stories. This will undoubtedly be a developing story, but more often than not, where there is smoke, there is fire.

