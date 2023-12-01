NCAAF

What Are The Top Five NCAA College Football Games On December 1 & 2?

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
The conference championships in College Football take place this weekend. Here are the five best games to watch.

New Mexico State @ (20) Liberty University–Friday–7 PM ET–CBS Sports Network

Thumbs down to CBS for not putting the Conference USA Championship on their main network. I think television viewers are completely sick of reruns of Blue Bloods at the moment, and this was an opportunity completely missed by CBS. The Flames are the favourite here at 12-0, while the Aggies are at 10-3. Liberty beat New Mexico State earlier this season 33-17 on September 9. CJ Daniels of Lilburn, Georgia had four catches for 129 receiving yards and one touchdown.

(5) Oregon vs. (3) Washington–Friday–8 PM ET–ABC

Well it appears the PAC 12 as we know it is going out with a bang as the conference championship is being played at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. The Huskies are 12-0, while the Ducks are 11-1. On October 14, Washington beat Oregon 36-33 in an exciting tilt. Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr. of Tampa, Florida had 302 passing yards and four touchdowns.

(8) Alabama vs. (1) Georgia–Saturday–4 PM ET–CBS

CBS is putting the SEC Championship on their main network. The Bulldogs are 12-0, while the Crimson Tide are 11-1. Alabama’s only loss this year came to Texas, as they were beaten 34-24 by the Longhorns on September 9. Georgia meanwhile is coming off their least dominant win of the season. Yes, they beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but only did so by eight points in a 31-23 victory last Saturday. The Bulldogs will have home field advantage with the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

(15) Louisville vs. (4) Florida State–Saturday–8 PM ET–ABC

The Seminoles (12-0) will be a facing university best known for its basketball at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 10-2 Cardinals defense looked bad in their two losses. They gave up 38 points in a 38-21 loss to Pittsburgh on October 14, and 38 points again in a 38-31 loss to Kentucky last week.

(18) Iowa vs. (2) Michigan–Saturday–8 PM ET–FOX

The Big 10 Championship between the Hawkeyes and Wolverines will be at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Wolverines are 12-0, while the Hawkeyes are 10-2. Iowa is in the championship despite being clobbered 31-0 to Penn State on September 23, and being narrowly beaten 12-10 to Minnesota on October 21.

 

Topics  
Alabama Crimson Tide Florida State Seminoles Georgia Bulldogs Iowa Hawkeyes Michigan Wolverines NCAA NCAAF Oregon Ducks
Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

