Week four is now complete in college football in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, and there were two interesting upsets in games featuring a pair of seeded opponents. On in a rare college football game on a Friday in September, the 24th ranked University of Illinois Fighting Illini upset the 22nd ranked University of Nebraska Cornhuskers by a converted touchdown (31-24) in overtime as a nine point underdog. Then on Saturday, the 18th ranked University of Michigan Wolverines upset the 14th ranked University of Southern California Trojans 27-24 as a 4.5 point underdog.

University of Illinois

This was a battle of undefeated teams as both universities had records of three wins and zero losses heading into the game. The Fightning Illini were led by quarterback Luke Altmyer of Starkville, Mississippi, who completed 21 of 27 passes for 215 passing yards and four touchdowns. Altmyer threw a game-tying touchdown pass for six yards to offensive lineman Brandon Henderson of East St. Louis, Illinois with 10 minutes and 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Then in overtime, Altmyer threw a four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Pat Bryant of Jacksonville, Florida. Illinois’s three prior wins this season came over Eastern Illinois (45-0 on August 29), Kansas (23-17 on September 7), and Central Michigan (30-9 on September 14). Illinois’s win over Nebraska on Friday was their first road win, as their first three wins this season were at home.

University of Michigan

The Wolverines won the National Championship a year ago, but lost 31-12 to Texas on September 7, weakening their chances of defending their title considerably. The Wolverines found a way to beat the Trojans with only 32 passing yards the entire contest. Michigan won with a great one-dimensional running game, as Kalel Mullings of West Roxbury, Massachusetts led the way with 17 rushes for 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter.