Florida State deserves to be in the College Football Playoff

The semifinals of the 2024 College Football Playoff from the 2023 College Football regular season were decided on Sunday by the College Football Playoff Committee. One team that deserved to be playing in the semifinals was ridiculously excluded. That team was the Florida State University Seminoles.

The Seminoles went undefeated throughout the Atlantic Coast Conference this year with a record of 13 wins and zero losses. You would think the undefeated record would have mattered to the committee. Apparently not, as the committee remarkably chose the University of Texas and the University of Alabama, who both had one loss.

You would have thought being in a power five conference would have been good enough for the Seminoles too. Nope. The Longhorns were chosen because they clobbered Oklahoma State 49-21 in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, and the Crimson Tide were chosen because they beat the number one team in the country, the University of Georgia, 27-24 in the SEC Championship.

The bottom line is that the Longhorns and Crimson Tide lost one game each this season. Texas lost 34-30 to Oklahoma on October 7 and Alabama lost to Texas almost one month earlier on September 9.

Not all of the Seminoles wins may have been flashy, but they won all their games. Thirteen of them in all. One argument about excluding the Seminoles is that they were not very dominant against great teams. Well, the committee seemed to overlook the fact they clobbered the 13th ranked Louisiana State University 45-24 on September 3.

Was Florida State better this year than Alabama or Texas? Maybe not. But the school was definitely more deserving by their fantastic undefeated record. As a result, the playoff this year has been tainted, and generated as much, and possibly even more controversy as the time before there was a playoff, when the champion was determined by a committee.