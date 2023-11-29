College Football: Top Power 5 QBs Currently In The Transfer Portal

As Always, The College Football transfer portal spotlight shines brightest on the QBs.

The upcoming college football transfer portal season is generating anticipation, with less than a week until the Dec. 4 transfer window opens. This marks a crucial period where players across the nation will explore opportunities in the portal.

Quarterbacks, as usual, will be under the spotlight, with over a dozen Power Five signal-callers already in the portal. The coming weeks are expected to see even more quarterbacks making decisions to join the transfer market. The transfer portal has become a focal point for players seeking new opportunities and teams looking to enhance their rosters. The quarterback position, being pivotal in the game, tends to attract significant attention and speculation during the transfer season.

Top Power Five QBs Entering The Transfer Portal

KJ Jefferson – Arkansas

🚨BREAKING: Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @chris_hummer reports. https://t.co/iPEhBS5zyX pic.twitter.com/oVZaigK7ZZ — On3 (@On3sports) November 29, 2023

There are reports indicating that KJ Jefferson is anticipated to enter the transfer portal. In the current season, Jefferson completed 190 of 296 passes, boasting a completion rate of 64.2%. His passing performance included 2,107 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions across 12 games. Additionally, Jefferson contributed on the ground, with 161 carries, 447 yards (averaging 2.8 yards per carry), and two touchdowns. It’s a dip in production from his past years at Arkansas, but he still had a solid campaign. This potential move to the transfer portal adds Jefferson’s name to the list of notable quarterbacks exploring new opportunities in the college football landscape.

Noah Kim – Michigan State

Thank you Michigan State 🌷 pic.twitter.com/yzuHBWPa86 — Noah Kim (@noah_kim12) November 28, 2023

With the decision of Kim, it marks the third scholarship quarterback from Michigan State to enter the transfer portal. The team’s new head coach, Jonathan Smith, renowned for his quarterback development skills, faces the task of a comprehensive overhaul of the quarterback position for the upcoming season, possibly relying heavily on the transfer portal himself.

Kim commenced the 2023 season as Michigan State’s starting quarterback, stepping into the role previously held by Payton Thorne, who transferred to Auburn. Operating in a challenging environment with a struggling supporting cast and the dismissal of former head coach Mel Tucker, Kim completed 56.9% of his passes for 1,090 yards. He threw six touchdowns and six interceptions while sharing playing time, primarily with redshirt freshman Katin Houser. Kim is looking to get into a more stable program where he can start right away.

Mitch Griffis – Wake Forest

🚨BREAKING: Wake Forest starting QB Mitch Griffis plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. https://t.co/DzXZcc1B2B pic.twitter.com/JS38Ynv7ca — On3 (@On3sports) November 28, 2023

Griffis, who aimed to succeed Sam Hartman as the starting quarterback at Wake Forest, has decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Hartman transferred to Notre Dame after an excellent career at Wake. Griffis spent multiple years as a backup behind Hartman before making this announcement on Tuesday. Many thought Griffis would be able to step in and fill a bit of the massive void left by Hartman’s departure, but 2023 was a bit of a struggle for Griffis.

In the nine games of the current season, Griffis completed 59.9% of his passes, amassing 1,553 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. Unfortunately, despite his efforts, the Demon Deacons experienced a significant decline, concluding the season with a 4-8 record.

Athan Kaliakmanis – Minnesota

Thank you Minnesota ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MK2CsxGYYE — Athan Kaliakmanis (@aajk_23) November 28, 2023

In a bit of a surprising move, Kaliakmanis, a 17-game starter for the Gophers over the last two seasons, has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. He took over as the starter for Minnesota midway through his redshirt freshman season in 2021, displaying promise as he led the team to a 3-2 record in his five starts. However, he has faced challenges in his first full season as the starter, with numbers dropping in various categories, including yards per attempt, completion percentage, and passing efficiency. It should be noted he definitely lost some skill players going into his first year as the full-time starter. Over the course of 12 games, Kaliakmanis has thrown for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns, along with nine interceptions, and has rushed for two more scores.

Tyler Van Dyke – Miami

Thoughts on Tyler Van Dyke to #Nebraska? Van Dyke Stats⬇️ CMP – 65.8%

YDS – 2703

TD – 19

INT – 12#GBR pic.twitter.com/YAPywlDILu — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) November 29, 2023

Another somewhat surprising transfer is Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke. Miami’s long-time starting quarterback is embarking on a new chapter after four years in Coral Gables. Van Dyke, a 6-foot-4, 225-pounder, will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility.

This decision follows a season of ups and downs for Van Dyke, who initially made a significant impact in 2021 when he stepped in for an injured D’Eriq King. However, his performance faced challenges in 2022 with a new offensive system. The 2023 season saw a promising start, highlighted by a five-touchdown game against Texas A&M. Unfortunately, a home loss to Georgia Tech triggered a four-game stretch where he threw 10 interceptions over four starts. Over his three seasons as Miami’s quarterback, the Connecticut native amassed 7,469 passing yards, throwing 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions while completing 63.7% of his passes. He’ll definitely be a coveted target in the transfer portal for many programs.

Will Howard – Kansas State

Thank you Wildcat Nation. For everything 💜 pic.twitter.com/C9SSz8xtAJ — Will Howard (@whoward_) November 27, 2023

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has officially entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer. While not entirely unexpected given the remaining eligibility and the impending Avery Johnson era in 2024, Howard was considered a top-10 quarterback entering the 2023 season, making him a sought-after dual-threat player. He led Kansas State to a Big 12 title in 2022. He was solid again in 2023 as he threw for 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, adding 364 yards and nine scores on the ground. Howard will be another top target in the transfer portal.

Will Rogers – Mississippi State

It’s official. Will Rogers is headed to the transfer portal. @HailStateStool https://t.co/p4JAaDuLKm — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 24, 2023

Rogers has had a very interesting career as he was incredible under certain coaches at Miss State. Over 43 career games as a four-year starter for the Bulldogs, Rogers has amassed impressive numbers, ranking second in league history with 12,315 passing yards and fourth with 94 passing touchdowns. His best seasons were under former head coach Mike Leach in 2021 and 2022, throwing for a combined 8,713 yards and 71 touchdowns. In the 2023 season, the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder completed 59.9% of his passes for 1,626 yards with 12 touchdowns to four interceptions in eight games, missing four games due to an upper-body injury. There is no doubt the loss of Coach Leach hurt Rogers and the entire Mississippi State offense. He’ll be one of the top targets in the upcoming transfer portal.