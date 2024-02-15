College Football

WATCH: EA Sports “College Football 25” Trailer as Game Set for Summer 2024 Release

David Evans
EA Sports is set to launch its highly-anticipated “College Football 25” video game this summer, marking the return of a major college football video game after more than a decade. The game’s release, initially planned for the summer of 2023, was rescheduled to 2024 to fine-tune development and address NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) regulations.

EA Sports “College Football 25” Trailer Teases Summer 2024 Release

A teaser trailer, released on Thursday, revealed glimpses of the game, showcasing mockups of entrances from renowned college football teams like Penn State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and USC. In a unique touch, the trailer’s narrator, a jersey designer, addressed skepticism about the game’s release, showcasing a custom “College Football 25” jersey with “Yeah, it’s really happening” etched on the back.

The buzz around the game was further fueled earlier on Thursday when EA Sports updated its X (formerly Twitter) profile with a logo stating “College Football 2025” and a bio indicating a summer release and a full reveal in May.

NIL Issues Resolved to Allow College Football Players to Appear in Game

In a significant development, EA Sports partnered with OneTeam Partners in May 2023 to facilitate the use of FBS players’ names and likenesses in “College Football 25.” This move allows players to opt-in for their likeness to be used in the game, offering compensation for their inclusion.

According to Michael Rothstein of ESPN, details like payment amounts and structures are still being finalized, but EA Sports aims to ensure inclusivity and equity in the process. If a player chooses not to participate, they will be replaced by a generic avatar in the game.

This announcement marks a pivotal change from EA Sports’ previous stance. In February 2021, the company announced the return of the “NCAA Football” video game series, which had ceased production in 2013 due to similar NIL issues. At that time, it was stated that players’ names and likenesses wouldn’t be used in the game.

However, not all reactions have been positive. The College Football Player Association has urged players to boycott the game, arguing that the compensation offered for their name, image, and likeness is insufficient.

Despite these challenges, the anticipation for “College Football 25” remains high among gaming and sports fans, as EA Sports looks set to deliver a groundbreaking experience in college football gaming this summer.

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
