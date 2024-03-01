Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams is projected to be the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Williams expressed his desire to be taken with the No. 1 pick.

Caleb Williams Comments On Going First In The NFL Draft

What team does Caleb Williams want to end up with in next month’s NFL Draft? “It’s been a dream of mine to go first, and so whoever picks first — can’t wait.” I spoke with the presumptive No. 1 pick about his #Bears interview and more for @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/F4ld2YOk14 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 1, 2024

When asked about where he wants to go, Williams mentioned when, not where, he wants to be taken in the draft.

“Whoever picks first,” Williams told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “It’s been a dream of mine to go first, and so whoever picks first – can’t wait.”

Williams is doing things a bit differently at the combine. The QB prospect will not participate in any drills, including the throwing portion of the combine. Williams also declined to participate in the combine’s medical evaluation process.

“For the medical stuff, I’ll be doing the medical stuff, just not here in Indy. I’ll be doing it at the team interviews,” Williams told reporters. “Not 32 teams can draft me. There’s only one of me. So, the teams that I go to for my visit, those teams will have the medical. And that will be it.”

Caleb Williams, on why he chose to not throw or go through the medical portion of the NFL combine. pic.twitter.com/LS6K5q4k3Q — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 1, 2024

The Chicago Bears Could Draft Caleb Williams At No. 1

Here’s our ⁦@SportsCenter⁩ hit with ⁦@MattBarrie⁩ from the NFL Combine on Caleb Williams, who spoke to ESPN about potentially playing for the Chicago Bears. pic.twitter.com/qlO5KdzTA2 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 28, 2024

Heading into the combine, rumors circulated about Williams’ unwillingness to play in Chicago. Williams dispelled the notion that he would refuse to play for the Bears.

“If I get drafted by the Bears, I’ll be excited,” Williams told ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I’m just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they’d be excited.”

Williams went so far as to complement the Bears, saying he would be happy to “jump to a situation like that.”

“The Bears were an 8-9 team last year, I believe — 7-10, sorry — and that’s pretty good for a team that has the first pick,” Williams said. “They’ve got a good defense. They’ve got good players on offense. It’s pretty exciting to jump to a situation like that.” The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 25.

Caleb Williams thoughts about the Chicago #Bears team. pic.twitter.com/ikfHMiMrQu — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) March 1, 2024