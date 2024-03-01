NFL News and Rumors

Caleb Williams On NFL Draft: ‘It’s Been A Dream Of Mine To Go First’

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (QB14)

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams is projected to be the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Williams expressed his desire to be taken with the No. 1 pick.

Caleb Williams Comments On Going First In The NFL Draft

When asked about where he wants to go, Williams mentioned when, not where, he wants to be taken in the draft.

“Whoever picks first,” Williams told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “It’s been a dream of mine to go first, and so whoever picks first – can’t wait.”

Williams is doing things a bit differently at the combine. The QB prospect will not participate in any drills, including the throwing portion of the combine. Williams also declined to participate in the combine’s medical evaluation process.

“For the medical stuff, I’ll be doing the medical stuff, just not here in Indy. I’ll be doing it at the team interviews,” Williams told reporters. “Not 32 teams can draft me. There’s only one of me. So, the teams that I go to for my visit, those teams will have the medical. And that will be it.”

The Chicago Bears Could Draft Caleb Williams At No. 1

Heading into the combine, rumors circulated about Williams’ unwillingness to play in Chicago. Williams dispelled the notion that he would refuse to play for the Bears.

“If I get drafted by the Bears, I’ll be excited,” Williams told ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I’m just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they’d be excited.”

Williams went so far as to complement the Bears, saying he would be happy to “jump to a situation like that.”

“The Bears were an 8-9 team last year, I believe — 7-10, sorry — and that’s pretty good for a team that has the first pick,” Williams said. “They’ve got a good defense. They’ve got good players on offense. It’s pretty exciting to jump to a situation like that.”

The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 25.

Topics  
NFL Combine NFL Draft NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles safety Kevin Byard (31) intercepts a pass

Eagles Release Safety Kevin Byard

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles during the second quarter
Caleb Williams And The NFL Draft: Would He Play For The Bears?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 28 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18)
Will The Vikings Trade WR Justin Jefferson?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 28 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38)
Chiefs Prepared To Tag L’Jarius Sneed: Will They Trade Star DB?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 27 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams
Will The Raiders Trade WR Davante Adams?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 27 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
NFL RB Franchise Tag Updates: Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 26 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Cam Newton
VIDEO: Former NFL QB Cam Newton Involved in Brawl at Youth Football Camp
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 26 2024
More News
Arrow to top