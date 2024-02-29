Caleb Williams And The NFL Draft: Would He Play For The Bears?

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams is widely expected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. There were rumors that Williams may not want to play for the Chicago Bears, who own the No. 1 pick.

Would Caleb Williams Play For The Chicago Bears?

Here’s our ⁦@SportsCenter⁩ hit with ⁦@MattBarrie⁩ from the NFL Combine on Caleb Williams, who spoke to ESPN about potentially playing for the Chicago Bears. pic.twitter.com/qlO5KdzTA2 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 28, 2024

In an interview with ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Williams shot down the rumors that he would not play for the Bears if selected with the first pick.

“If I get drafted by the Bears, I’ll be excited,” Williams said. “If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I’m just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they’d be excited.”

Williams doubled down, saying he would not request a trade from Chicago or negotiate to play elsewhere.

“I’m not pushing any agenda,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, the Bears have the last say. Regardless of how I feel, I’m not pushing an agenda of, ‘Yeah, I want to go. Or no, I don’t want to go.’ I’m excited for whatever comes.”

Caleb Williams Would Love To Play For His Hometown Commanders

With millions in the bank and an assumption that he’s going 1st overall, Caleb Williams is as unique a Draft prospect that the Combine’s ever seen. And whether the teams like it or not, as @TomPelissero and I discuss, it’s apples and oranges comparing him to QBs of yesteryear. pic.twitter.com/gGXGpEgNKZ — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 28, 2024

If the Bears pass on Williams, the likely destination is the Washington Commanders, who own the No. 2 pick.

This would mark a homecoming for Williams. The QB prospect was born in Washington D.C. and attended Gonzaga College High School.

“It’d be really cool because it’s so familiar,” Williams said about playing for the Commanders. “There’s a time and place for everything. My job and my hobby is being at the facility or on the field or watching film. Or relaxing and prepping for the next day or game.”

Williams does not plan to throw at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. The next time Williams throws will be at USC’s pro day on March 20.