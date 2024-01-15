NFL News and Rumors

USC QB Caleb Williams Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Dan Girolamo
SC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13)

On social media, USC quarterback Caleb Williams announced that he will forego his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

USC QB Caleb Williams Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Williams’ college career comes to an end after three seasons. After playing his freshman year at Oklahoma, Williams transferred to USC, where he started for the past two years.

Williams became one of the most talented players in all of college football. Williams finishes his college career with 10,082 passing yards, 93 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. The talented QB also rushed for 27 touchdowns.

During the 2022 season, Williams threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and five interceptions on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy.

After reaching a New Year’s Six Game in 2022, USC disappointed in 2023, going 8-5. Williams’ passing numbers were down from his Heisman Trophy-winning season, with 1,000 fewer passing yards and 12 fewer touchdowns.

Caleb Williams Expected To Be Top Pick In 2024 NFL Draft

Now that it’s official, Williams becomes the clear favorite to be the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

On BetOnline, Williams is listed at -350 to be selected first. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has the next-best odds at +300.

The Chicago Bears own the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. Justin Fields is still Chicago’s quarterback. However, the team may trade Fields in the offseason and then select Williams.

Expect the Bears’ decision on Fields to come sometime in March or April.

College Football News and Rumors NFL News and Rumors USC Trojans
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
