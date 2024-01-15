On social media, USC quarterback Caleb Williams announced that he will forego his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

USC QB Caleb Williams Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Since I was 10, all I ever wanted to do was to play football. The journey would be empty without the people who have supported and loved me. I will Fight On forever and rep Hornsdown4Life. I’m ready to do whatever it takes. I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft. ✌🏽🤘🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/6Ko9cbZ7S5 — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) January 15, 2024

Williams’ college career comes to an end after three seasons. After playing his freshman year at Oklahoma, Williams transferred to USC, where he started for the past two years.

Williams became one of the most talented players in all of college football. Williams finishes his college career with 10,082 passing yards, 93 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. The talented QB also rushed for 27 touchdowns.

During the 2022 season, Williams threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and five interceptions on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy.

After reaching a New Year’s Six Game in 2022, USC disappointed in 2023, going 8-5. Williams’ passing numbers were down from his Heisman Trophy-winning season, with 1,000 fewer passing yards and 12 fewer touchdowns.

Caleb Williams Expected To Be Top Pick In 2024 NFL Draft

Potential No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has already begun pre-draft training run by former NFL QB coach Rich Scangarello, whom he met years ago through @QBCollective. Getting ready to hit the ground running as a pro. pic.twitter.com/XOUVCEKvwA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2024

Now that it’s official, Williams becomes the clear favorite to be the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

On BetOnline, Williams is listed at -350 to be selected first. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has the next-best odds at +300.

The Chicago Bears own the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. Justin Fields is still Chicago’s quarterback. However, the team may trade Fields in the offseason and then select Williams.

Expect the Bears’ decision on Fields to come sometime in March or April.