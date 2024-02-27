Will Bears GM Ryan Poles Trade QB Justin Fields?

With the NFL Combine underway, all eyes are on the Chicago Bears. What will the Bears do with the No. 1 pick? Bears GM Ryan Poles addressed the media Tuesday about the upcoming draft, including what might happen to quarterback Justin Fields.

Bears’ GM Ryan Poles said today that, if the team decides to draft a QB with the No. 1 overall pick, he doesn’t think it would be right not to trade Justin Fields before free agency begins. pic.twitter.com/0TkSSpZzoW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2024

The Bears have not revealed their plan for the future. One of the options is to draft a quarterback like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels with the first pick.

If the Bears draft a quarterback, Poles admitted that the team would try to “do right by Justin” and trade Fields to another team.

“It just depends on what opportunities pop up,” Poles told reporters at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. “I will say this, I think you guys know me well enough now, if we go down that road, I want to do right by Justin as well. No one wants to live in gray, I know that’s uncomfortable. I wouldn’t want to be in that situation either. So, we will gather the information — we will move as quickly as possible, [but] we are not going to be in a rush — and see what presents itself and what’s best for the organization.”

When asked about a timeframe for their decision on Fields, Poles would love to know “as soon as possible.” Poles mentioned that making decisions before free agency would be “good.” However, it could take longer than that since free agency starts March 13.

Would Ryan Poles Trade The No. 1 Pick?

Ryan Poles on a historical trade down package: “I’m looking for that kind of return to continue to improve our football team.” 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LhjmEnuZKE — Justin Fields Fan Club (@JustinFieldsFC) February 27, 2024

Last season, Poles famously traded the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers for a monster haul, which included pick No. 9, pick No. 61, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and WR D.J. Moore.

Would Poles trade the pick again? It all depends on the offer.

“It’s hard to say right now but it’s gotta help our organization significantly to move around,” Poles said, “because we saw what it did last year. And I’m looking for that type of return ticket to improve our football team.”

Poles traded the first pick to Carolina a few days before the start of the 2023 NFL Free Agency.

The 2024 NFL Free Agency begins March 13.