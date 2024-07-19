The Las Vegas Raiders have no interest in trading their superstar wide receiver, Davante Adams. Adams’ agents shut down the trade rumors almost instantly.

“This is baseless, unfounded speculation, and Davante is expected to be with the [Las Vegas] Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk — period,” agents Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer said.

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has been remarking about potentially reuniting with Davante Adams. As a result, this has sparked the trade speculation.

Davante Adams Not on the Trade Block Despite Rampant Speculation

Davante Adams’ Short Tenure With the Las Vegas Raiders So Far

Adams’ stint with the Raiders has not gone well from a team perspective. The team is still rebuilding, but there was some promise at the end of last season. In Adams’ two seasons with Las Vegas, he has posted totals of 203 receptions, 2,660 receiving yards, 13.1 yards per reception, and 22 receiving touchdowns. On top of that, the six-time Pro-Bowler has also logged 78.2 receiving yards per game, a catch percentage of 57.2 percent, and 6.0 receptions per game.

The Raiders also have not had a consistent quarterback during the two seasons that Davante Adams has been on the roster. In a way, it is scary to think about the numbers he would have put up if the team did have a consistent signal caller. However, there is still some hope for Adams and the Raiders to attain some success together.

Can the Raiders Start to Transition Out of a Rebuilding Phase?

The Las Vegas Raiders found some semblance of success under head coach, Antonio Pierce, once he took over last year. They did not make the playoffs, but the team also was not the worst in the league. At the end of the regular season, there were some bright spots for the future. The quarterback position is still a question, but the Las Vegas Raiders do have some key pieces to build around for the future.

Maxx Crosby is one of the premier pass-rushers in the league and the team also drafted tight end, Brock Bowers, who was heavily touted as the best tight end of the NFL Draft. Coach Pierce has also seemingly instilled a new culture in the locker room which could go a long way towards helping the Raiders return to contention. With all of this in mind, brighter days could be on the horizon for wide receiver, Davante Adams.