Saquon Barkley Not Concerned With Career Longevity

Saquon Barkley was one of the biggest names to find a new home in the NFL this offseason. The star running back shocked many peers going from the New York Giants to the division rival, Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley, one of the premier running backs in the league, has been solid the past two seasons after dealing with injuries in the middle of his career. Many are wondering if age will start catching up to Barkley considering the shelf life of most running backs and the fact that he is 27 years old.

“That’s [BS],” Barkley said of questions about longevity. “Marcus Allen played until he was 36, 37 years old. Some of the greats that I admire, and I look up and study, they played well into their 30s. Barry (Sanders) left at 29, 30 and he left in his prime. It’s what you put in, what you put in is what you get out. That’s any position. There’s this weird thing with running backs right now. Is it a difficult position to play? Yes. Do you take wear and tear? Yes. But who are you or anyone else to tell me how long I can play the game? I call [BS]. “When it’s over for me, it’s over for me. But I feel like if I continue to put the right stuff in my body and do the right things, there will be a day when I’m 32 or 33, and I want to hang it up, and I’m going to do it just because.”

The Eagles are hoping Saquon Barkley can continue to be productive behind their stout offensive line.

Saquon Barkley Not Concerned With Longevity at the Running Back Position

Saquon Barkley’s Career

Barkley has had an up-and-down career but has bounced back in recent seasons. For his career, he has logged numbers of 5,211 rushing yards, 35 rushing touchdowns, and 70.4 rushing yards per game. In Barkley’s six-year career, he has also showed value in the passing game tallying 288 receptions, 7.3 receiving yards per reception, and 12 receiving touchdowns. All in all, Saquon Barkley has proven to be an elite runner in today’s NFL and the Eagles are hoping he can lead them back to the promised land.

Can he Help the Philadelphia Eagles Return to the Super Bowl?

The Philadelphia Eagles still have one of the most talented rosters on paper. They faltered toward the end of the season last year. However, the talent is still there, and the addition of Barkley should add another dimension in their offense. Not to mention, the additions of players such as C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Devin White should bolster the Eagles’ defensive unit. Still, Philadelphia still has their work cut out for them competing with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. However, Saquon Barkley should be a welcome addition for the Eagles this coming season.