Eagles Bringing Back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Three-Year Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles are officially bringing back a familiar face to their defense. The team has reached a deal with safety, C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johnson spent last season with the Detroit Lions but was a member of the Eagles during the 2022-23 campaign with Philadelphia. It should also be noted this was the same season when the Eagles looked dominant in the NFC and eventually made it to the Super Bowl. All things considered; this was a smart decision for both sides.

Philadelphia Eagles Agree to Bring Back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Three-Year, $33 Million Deal

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s Numbers

Last year, C.J. Gardner-Johnson was sidelined for most of the season due to injury. As a result, Detroit never got to realize his full impact and their secondary suffered in his absence. However, Gardner-Johnson was tied for the league-lead in interceptions during the year he spent with the Philadelphia Eagles. That season, the safety logged six picks even while missing five matchups during the year. On top of that, Gardner-Johnson also recorded 67 combined tackles, 61 solo tackles, and five tackles for a loss in his one-year stint with the Eagles.

For his career, C.J. Gardner-Johnson has recorded totals of 12 interceptions, 39 passes defended, 245 combined tackles, 199 solo tackles, and 20 tackles for a loss. C.J. Gardner-Johnson may not be the biggest household name in terms of premier NFL safeties, but he certainly fit with the Philadelphia Eagles. He will be welcomed back with open arms by the Eagles organization.

Can the Eagles Reach the Super Bowl Again?

Many thought the Eagles would end right back up in the big game last year. However, they lost in disappointing fashion in the Wild Card matchup to the surprising Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Regardless, the team still has plenty of talent to make it back to the Super Bowl. Not to mention, Philadelphia just added star running back, Saquon Barkley, in one of the more surprising moves of this year’s NFL Free Agency period.

With players like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Brandon Graham still leading the way, the Eagles should still be favored to take the NFC East at the very least. The team will have a chip on their shoulder coming into the season and they will be extremely dangerous. Especially if they continue to make solid moves during free agency and the NFL Draft. C.J. Gardner-Johnson coming back to Philadelphia is a win for both parties involved. As a result, do not be surprised if the safety has a bounce-back season this coming year.